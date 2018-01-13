Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​5 houses that could be your perfect dream home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to finding the perfect house, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Personal taste dictates that each person has its own unique way of looking at things, whether it be a house’s exterior façade, the garden that surrounds it, the choice of building materials, etc.

But whether you’re more of a modern-style lover than a minimalist- or rustic-design one, you are sure to find the ideal house in today’s list – yes, these 5 homes are sure to appeal to just about anybody, for different reasons.

Let’s see which one you pick…

1. A prefab design

DOM MARCEL G2 - przytulna nowoczesność w najlepszym wydaniu!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Prefabricated designs have taken the architectural world by storm, and with good reason, too. They are neat, functional, cost friendly, comfortable, and a breeze to build compared to traditionally-built houses.

What do you think of this slightly Asian-style one?

2. Something more rustic

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

You might think this is the ideal design for a holiday house (and you’re probably right), but we think it can work equally well as a retirement home. There are no steps, which means comfortable movement; the spaces appear to be quite wide; and it flaunts a delicious link with the fresh outdoors, which means lots of natural light filtering indoors.

3. A pretty patterned look

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Say what you will about the modern style, but we think that it can look as subtly elegant or as wonderfully “busy” as you want it to be. Case in point, this contemporary creation which flaunts a rich amount of brick on the outside, ensuring a bit of stunning detail.

And then we don’t even mention that oh-so-welcoming terrace luring us closer…

4. Worthy of a second look

緑を囲む家, STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） Modern houses
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

When it comes to shapes, there’s a whole world we can explore apart from the obvious rectangles and squares. How does this Asian-style design grab you with its sharp lines and sloping surfaces? 

And the way in which that rich warm wood complements the earthy hues of the concrete? Simply mesmerising!

5. An inspiring kitchen

Apartamento Calatrava 1, StudioBMK StudioBMK Scandinavian style kitchen
StudioBMK

StudioBMK
StudioBMK
StudioBMK

Our last example might not show off the house’s exterior side, but it does feature its heart—the heart of any home is the kitchen, as we all know! 

So how does this wonderful mixture of warm wood, cool turquoise blues, patterned backsplash, soft natural lighting and modern design grab you?

Next up: 5 beautiful prefabricated houses for under £160,000.

​A dream kitchen in Long Island
We’re dying to know which of these homes you fancy the most...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks