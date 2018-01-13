​5 houses that could be your perfect dream home

When it comes to finding the perfect house, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Personal taste dictates that each person has its own unique way of looking at things, whether it be a house’s exterior façade, the garden that surrounds it, the choice of building materials, etc.
But whether you’re more of a modern-style lover than a minimalist- or rustic-design one, you are sure to find the ideal house in today’s list – yes, these 5 homes are sure to appeal to just about anybody, for different reasons.
Let’s see which one you pick…
Prefabricated designs have taken the architectural world by storm, and with good reason, too. They are neat, functional, cost friendly, comfortable, and a breeze to build compared to traditionally-built houses.
What do you think of this slightly Asian-style one?
You might think this is the ideal design for a holiday house (and you’re probably right), but we think it can work equally well as a retirement home. There are no steps, which means comfortable movement; the spaces appear to be quite wide; and it flaunts a delicious link with the fresh outdoors, which means lots of natural light filtering indoors.
Say what you will about the modern style, but we think that it can look as subtly elegant or as wonderfully “busy” as you want it to be. Case in point, this contemporary creation which flaunts a rich amount of brick on the outside, ensuring a bit of stunning detail.
And then we don’t even mention that oh-so-welcoming terrace luring us closer…
When it comes to shapes, there’s a whole world we can explore apart from the obvious rectangles and squares. How does this Asian-style design grab you with its sharp lines and sloping surfaces?
And the way in which that rich warm wood complements the earthy hues of the concrete? Simply mesmerising!
Our last example might not show off the house’s exterior side, but it does feature its heart—the heart of any home is the kitchen, as we all know!
So how does this wonderful mixture of warm wood, cool turquoise blues, patterned backsplash, soft natural lighting and modern design grab you?
Next up: 5 beautiful prefabricated houses for under £160,000.