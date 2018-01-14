​Beautiful walls: 13 cladding ideas

A nice, fluffy sofa in the corner; a decent chandelier dangling from the ceiling; and a beautiful rug on the floor – done! Unfortunately, this is the thought process of far too many people when playing interior designer, as they overlook one of the most crucial aspects of any house – or office building, or shopping mall, or any other architectural structure, for that matter!

We are, of course, talking about walls. And don’t think that a decent splash of paint and a few pictures means your wall design is done. There are sooo many options we can consider to instil some eye-catching beauty into a home via wall surfaces – and these 13 are some of the more popular ones…