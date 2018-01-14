Your browser is out-of-date.

​Beautiful walls: 13 cladding ideas

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
A nice, fluffy sofa in the corner; a decent chandelier dangling from the ceiling; and a beautiful rug on the floor – done! Unfortunately, this is the thought process of far too many people when playing interior designer, as they overlook one of the most crucial aspects of any house – or office building, or shopping mall, or any other architectural structure, for that matter!

We are, of course, talking about walls. And don’t think that a decent splash of paint and a few pictures means your wall design is done. There are sooo many options we can consider to instil some eye-catching beauty into a home via wall surfaces – and these 13 are some of the more popular ones…

1. Stone in a rich texture

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
2. Wood in a wonderfully warm tone

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern living room
3. Concrete

homify Modern dining room
4. Marble – so elegant and classy!

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Polanco Penthouse

5. Brick

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
6. Polyurethane coatings

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
7. A mixing-and-matching of different textures and patterns

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room Concrete Grey
8. A green wall / vertical garden

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
9. Playing around with stone and patterns

CASA FIERRO , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Slate White
10. Mirrors – so shiny and visually spacious!

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
11. Glass bricks

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
12. Wallpaper – the possibilities are endless!

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
​13. Wall murals – again: endless possibilities to scope out.

news, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
From one surface to another, let’s see How to clean your floors the smart way.

Any of these wall-cladding ideas that you deem too terrific to ignore?

