A fabulous home with plenty of ideas to copy

Anyone can have a bedroom, but what about a real boudoir? Adding a sitting area to your bedroom is a great way to up the luxurious and relaxing vibe, while also creating a self-contained and private haven, away from the wider home. We would love to do something similar and add an open-plan ensuite bathroom too.

For a few more luxurious home additions, take a look at this Ideabook: The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve.