A fabulous home with plenty of ideas to copy

Private Villa Interior Design - Saudi Arabia, SPACES Architects Planners Engineers
There's nothing better than finding a home that can act as a one-stop shop for a wealth of inspiring interior design elements and today, we're going to show you an absolutely staggering example of such a discovery! Seriously, when you see how many luxury additions the interior design team have included in this one property, you'll be utterly blown away, just as we were! From a home cinema through to incredible modern living room motifs, we're about to show you the ultimate in stylish family homes and we know you're going to want to copy at least one of the innovations featured here. Let's take a look at some of our favourite elements!

1. Statement lighting.

Basement Family Room
Talk about shining a light on the situation! Inset ceiling spotlights, combined with the incredible central illumination panel has made a striking feature out of something that tends to be such an underrated part in any room. We'd love to make more of our ceilings after seeing this.

2. Gentle room divides.

Basement Living Room
When you want to make more of your home but aren't keen to give in to standard architecture, how about using a demi-wall to carve up your interior? As you can see here, a floating media wall has worked wonders to mark out which zone has been designated as what, without making anything feel too enclosed.

3. Unusual artistic touches.

Entrance
We're not saying that you have to commit to an indoor water feature, but we LOVE the impact that it's having in this home and somehow, it looks SO right. You might prefer something along the lines of an indoor garden or even a dramatic sculpture, but whatever you choose, make it seriously eye-catching!

4. A touch of formality.

Dining area
You might think that formal dining rooms are a little old hat, but think again! With fewer people choosing to create sit-down dining areas, those that do really stand out as interior innovators. High-back chairs, grand tables and some really focused lighting will be a great investment.

5. Hidden depths.

Pool and Gym
We might not all have the space for a hidden indoor swimming pool, but a little dreaming never hurt anybody! If you really do love this idea, perhaps a basement conversion could give you access to the room you need and make sure that your home spa is something of an indulgent secret.

6. Movie mania.

Home Theater
This definitely takes the idea of a Netflix session to new levels! We like to think that a lot of people have spare rooms that they are a little at a loss as to what to transform them into, but a home cinema makes great sense, especially if you like an opportunity to be just that little bit extra!

7. Ultimate bedroom decadence.

Master Bedroom
Anyone can have a bedroom, but what about a real boudoir? Adding a sitting area to your bedroom is a great way to up the luxurious and relaxing vibe, while also creating a self-contained and private haven, away from the wider home. We would love to do something similar and add an open-plan ensuite bathroom too.

For a few more luxurious home additions, take a look at this Ideabook: The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve.

​Let’s focus on sliding doors
Which of these luxury home additions would you love to recreate?

No, Thanks