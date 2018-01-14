Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​This modern extension provides fabulous forest views

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° gem for the day comes from Space Group Architects in London, who were tasked with adding a touch of modern glamour to an existing Edwardian house in the Aldersbrook Conservation Area – and, boy, did they succeed!

The professionals were presented with a convoluted layout that rendered the kitchen and dining area difficult to use, in addition to obstructing the property’s views onto the immaculate garden and Wanstead Forest outside.

Let’s see how they achieved excellence…

A new (outside) look

Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern garden
Space Group Architects

Forest View

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

Getting to work, the experts in charge removed the existing extensions, replacing them with a new 3m extension while also remodelling the internal layout. 

As we can see, the extension has taken the shape of a monolithic black raven slate block which contains a long elevation of slender framed sliding doors and four aligned skylights, creating quite the perfect contrast between modern design and traditional style.

On the inside…

Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern dining room
Space Group Architects

Forest View

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

Inside, the new kitchen and the dining area flaunt a sleek, warm and inviting look that makes anybody who enters just want to grab a seat. And let’s not forget how those views of the outsides are also flooding indoors via the tremendous glass doors.

Letting in more light

Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern dining room
Space Group Architects

Forest View

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

A mirrored walk-in larder enables daylight to be deflected deep into the darkest parts of the house. A new matching Crittal-style glass screen provides the separation between the new contemporary space and the traditional front part of the house. 

In addition, a new WC, a small utility room and a wardrobe have also been added to enhance this new space’s style and functionality.

Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this delectable design.

Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern kitchen
Space Group Architects

Forest View

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

Forest View, Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern dining room
Space Group Architects

Forest View

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

Next up to inspire you: Nature and prefabricated design together at last!

A home that's perfected agricultural architecture
We’d love to know what you think of this house’s new look (and those picture-perfect views).

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks