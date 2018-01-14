​This modern extension provides fabulous forest views

Our homify 360° gem for the day comes from Space Group Architects in London, who were tasked with adding a touch of modern glamour to an existing Edwardian house in the Aldersbrook Conservation Area – and, boy, did they succeed!
The professionals were presented with a convoluted layout that rendered the kitchen and dining area difficult to use, in addition to obstructing the property’s views onto the immaculate garden and Wanstead Forest outside.
Let’s see how they achieved excellence…
Getting to work, the experts in charge removed the existing extensions, replacing them with a new 3m extension while also remodelling the internal layout.
As we can see, the extension has taken the shape of a monolithic black raven slate block which contains a long elevation of slender framed sliding doors and four aligned skylights, creating quite the perfect contrast between modern design and traditional style.
Inside, the new kitchen and the dining area flaunt a sleek, warm and inviting look that makes anybody who enters just want to grab a seat. And let’s not forget how those views of the outsides are also flooding indoors via the tremendous glass doors.
A mirrored walk-in larder enables daylight to be deflected deep into the darkest parts of the house. A new matching Crittal-style glass screen provides the separation between the new contemporary space and the traditional front part of the house.
In addition, a new WC, a small utility room and a wardrobe have also been added to enhance this new space’s style and functionality.
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this delectable design.
Next up to inspire you: Nature and prefabricated design together at last!