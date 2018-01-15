Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 ideas to spruce up your living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
The living room: the space where you invite your guests to sit down and join you for a cup of tea (or glass of wine) and a chat. Of course the living room can also be the room where you enjoy some quality time with your thoughts and/or a good book in solitude. Or veg out in front of the TV on a comfy sofa… so many possibilities!

Of course this means that the living room needs to not only be practical, but also pretty. And that means adequate legroom for movement, comfortable seating spots, window treatment that ushers in enough lighting (yet doesn’t blind you or your visitors), décor that speaks of your personal taste, enough colours and patterns/textures to instil some character, etc.

Let’s take a look at 20 living rooms that are quite perfect in terms of layout and furnishing/décor – which style tips will you spot in these pictures and recreate back home?

1

Departamento DV (2016), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Eclectic style living room
Weber Arquitectos

2

homify Modern living room
homify

3

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern living room Textile Grey
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

4

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

5

ÁLBUM: Ejemplos de algunos trabajos realizados., Listed Foto Listed Foto Classic style living room
Listed Foto

6

Departamento CM, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos

7

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

8

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

9

Departamento ASL , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

10

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style media room
Lo Interior

11

Proyecto Residencial “Casa CA18”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

12

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern living room Concrete
VMArquitectura

13

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style living room
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

14

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Industrial style living room
Estudio Tanguma

15

Departamento Citadel, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Classic style living room Wood
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

16

Cenit 2, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

17

Sala de estar para músico, MRamos MRamos Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Turquoise
MRamos

18

Living Chic, MRamos MRamos
MRamos

19

Penthouse SENS, ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

20

V177 PH3, DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

Which style tips did you pick up through these examples?

