​A beautiful prefabricated house

Prefab structures have been at the forefront of architectural trends in recent years, becoming quite the go-to option for houses and homes. Here on homify we regularly take a peek at prefabricated houses across the world to marvel at their beauty and the innovation of the architects and designers – and today’s homify 360° is no exception.

This marvel comes from ADAY GRUP Hafif Celik Yapilar A.S. / LGS CONSTRUCTION in Ankara, Turkey, who is quite seasoned when it comes to prefabricated buildings.

Let’s get inspired…