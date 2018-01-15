Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A beautiful prefabricated house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Prefabricated home Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

Prefab structures have been at the forefront of architectural trends in recent years, becoming quite the go-to option for houses and homes. Here on homify we regularly take a peek at prefabricated houses across the world to marvel at their beauty and the innovation of the architects and designers – and today’s homify 360° is no exception.

This marvel comes from ADAY GRUP Hafif Celik Yapilar A.S. / LGS CONSTRUCTION in Ankara, Turkey, who is quite seasoned when it comes to prefabricated buildings. 

Let’s get inspired…

The main façade

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Prefabricated home Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

Can you see any signs that we are looking at a prefabricated house? Of course not, and that’s part of the wonder of these magnificent creations. 

This particular one flaunts an interesting mix of styles, where modern lines are fused with traditional touches, such as the gabled roof covered with tiles and the walls with a brick texture, creating an extremely pleasant visual composition and homelike character.

An open ambience

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Prefabricated home Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

Thanks to large windows, the house enjoys an open and welcoming look, and also ushers in buckets of natural lighting. 

You know what that means: you’ll need to pay extra attention to your lawn/garden with this home, seeing as its views will become part and parcel of your interiors.

The heart of the home

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Kitchen units Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

The modern style welcomes us into the kitchen, where adequate legroom has been set up to ensure a most sociable look and feel. And just see how garden views and sunshine continue to flourish indoors via that generous glass door.

Let’s scope out a few more images (and floor plans) of this oh-so stunning creation.

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Wood effect
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY MODEL 3 - ₺ 499.200,00, ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION Amber/Gold
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION
ADAY GRUP Hafif Çelik Yapılar A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION

Seeking more style inspiration? Then check out: The stylish transformation of a Surrey family home.

10 perfectly organised kitchen cupboards you definitely need!
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks