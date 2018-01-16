​The classic little “dollhouse”

It’s no secret that homify is filled with inspiration for all things related to interior design and architecture. Today’s homify 360° piece, courtesy of Ankara-based professionals ADAY GRUP HAFIF ÇELIK YAPILAR A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION, is a classic-style family home that, from the outside, resembles those quaint little dollhouses we all know from childhood.

Timeless, elegant, stylish… this creation has it all! And it could just be the source of inspiration you require for your dream home.

Let’s explore…