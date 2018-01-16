​The classic little “dollhouse”

It’s no secret that homify is filled with inspiration for all things related to interior design and architecture. Today’s homify 360° piece, courtesy of Ankara-based professionals ADAY GRUP HAFIF ÇELIK YAPILAR A.Ş. / LGS CONSTRUCTION, is a classic-style family home that, from the outside, resembles those quaint little dollhouses we all know from childhood.
Timeless, elegant, stylish… this creation has it all! And it could just be the source of inspiration you require for your dream home.
Let’s explore…
At first glance, we can see that every little detail has been immaculately planned: the serene tones, the hipped gable roof, the white-frame windows, the bits and pieces of grey-hued stone flaunting some texture and pattern…
And let’s not overlook the security fencing and garden, both of which also seem to have been crafted with precision.
Let’s take in the colour palette of the façade. Creams for the walls, charcoal for the roof, white for doors and windows, and earthy beige mixed in-between for an extremely relaxed-looking exterior.
See what we mean by “dollhouse”?
Of course functionality is also a big part of this design (it’s not just about looking pretty!). No less than 200 m² of floor space is presented on the inside, neatly arranged into a spacious living room, open-plan kitchen and dining room, bathroom and maid’s quarters.
A one-car garage neatly completes the downstairs picture.
Three bedrooms are located upstairs, with the main suite directly above the living room. Two bathrooms ensure adequate practicality for this family home, whilst the family room is a definite bonus!
And let’s not overlook the spacious upstairs balcony, ready and waiting to be furnished with a neat patio set and a potted plant or two.
