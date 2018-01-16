​Let’s focus on sliding doors

It’s a fact that a simple sliding door can make any room feel bigger and much more spacious – perhaps even more modern, if that’s what you’re going for. We also love the fact that there are designers and builders that focus exclusively on sliding doors, meaning you are bound to be treated to heaps and heaps of choices for the perfect sliding door for your home, regardless of room, style, size, etc.
Let’s take a look at the stunning benefit of sliding doors.
A great advantage of your bedroom / kitchen / study / whatever room is a bit on the small side.
The motion of opening a sliding door just lends itself to such a sense of ceremony, while a closed one allows the two adjoining rooms to beautifully integrate with one another.
Sliding doors come in many styles. While some require a rail on the wall to run along, others align with a pocket design. And these particular ones are really taking off, being quite popular in trendy New York.
We think that sliding kitchen doors and sliding bathroom doors make perfect sense, as these are generally the smaller rooms in your home and need to be as uncluttered as possible. And whatever size of doorway you have, you can get a pocket door to match! Inset handles really help too!
Don’t be fooled into thinking that a wooden sliding door is your only choice – they can be crafted from a myriad of different materials. From frosted glass through to Japanese paper doors, anything goes when it comes to sliding doors.
A lot of people think that sliding doors only work in very small spaces – not true! These heaven-sent creations can add charm to virtually any space. Check out this snow-white design in the background – it can conceal a closet or a bathroom, and you only find out which once you pull it open…
From one door to another, let’s see some Inspired folding doors.