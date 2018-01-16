Your browser is out-of-date.

​Let’s focus on sliding doors

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
VIVIENDA EN AVD DE LOS ANDES, ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA Modern living room
It’s a fact that a simple sliding door can make any room feel bigger and much more spacious – perhaps even more modern, if that’s what you’re going for. We also love the fact that there are designers and builders that focus exclusively on sliding doors, meaning you are bound to be treated to heaps and heaps of choices for the perfect sliding door for your home, regardless of room, style, size, etc. 

Let’s take a look at the stunning benefit of sliding doors.

1. They save space

Dormitorio portada, adela cabré adela cabré Modern style bedroom
A great advantage of your bedroom / kitchen / study / whatever room is a bit on the small side.

2. A seamless connection

Reforma integral calle Moscou, Standal Standal Modern living room
The motion of opening a sliding door just lends itself to such a sense of ceremony, while a closed one allows the two adjoining rooms to beautifully integrate with one another.

3. Pocket designs are hot!

Rehabilitación de ático en Turó Park, Barcelona, MANO Arquitectura MANO Arquitectura Minimalist bedroom
Sliding doors come in many styles. While some require a rail on the wall to run along, others align with a pocket design. And these particular ones are really taking off, being quite popular in trendy New York.

4. So many sizes to pick from

Puertas correderas, PUERTAS CALVENTE S.C.P. PUERTAS CALVENTE S.C.P. Modern windows & doors
We think that sliding kitchen doors and sliding bathroom doors make perfect sense, as these are generally the smaller rooms in your home and need to be as uncluttered as possible. And whatever size of doorway you have, you can get a pocket door to match! Inset handles really help too!

5. Materials vary greatly

VIVIENDA EN AVD DE LOS ANDES, ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA ESTER SANCHEZ LASTRA Modern living room
Don’t be fooled into thinking that a wooden sliding door is your only choice – they can be crafted from a myriad of different materials. From frosted glass through to Japanese paper doors, anything goes when it comes to sliding doors.

6. They can work in every room

CASA UNIFAMILIAR AISLADA EN GIRONA, KITS INTERIORISME KITS INTERIORISME Modern style bedroom
A lot of people think that sliding doors only work in very small spaces – not true! These heaven-sent creations can add charm to virtually any space. Check out this snow-white design in the background – it can conceal a closet or a bathroom, and you only find out which once you pull it open…

From one door to another, let’s see some Inspired folding doors.

​A beautiful prefabricated house
Where in your home would a sliding door look absolutely perfect?

Discover home inspiration!

