​The real answers to your home-buying questions

They make a huge difference when it comes to helping you purchase a house, but in short:

1. Real estate agents act as a consultant and offer up specialized advice on specific properties and neighbourhoods that their clients may be considering.

2. They negotiate on behalf of their clients. They should be able to broker an agreement between parties while building in safeguards to protect their clients, if the deal goes south.

3. An agent will facilitate the contract through closing. Contracts are extensive and have many timelines that must be adhered to. The agent can ensure all deadlines are met and closing happens on time without costly delays.