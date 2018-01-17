Your browser is out-of-date.

​The real answers to your home-buying questions

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern houses
Fancy living in your very own home one day? Who doesn’t? Of course picking the right house involves more than choosing a beautiful view or selecting a neighbourhood with good schools – and chances are you’re going to have lots of questions.

Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we have the answers (straight from real estate agents) right here…

1. What good is a real estate agent to me?

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern houses
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

They make a huge difference when it comes to helping you purchase a house, but in short:  

1. Real estate agents act as a consultant and offer up specialized advice on specific properties and neighbourhoods that their clients may be considering. 

2. They negotiate on behalf of their clients. They should be able to broker an agreement between parties while building in safeguards to protect their clients, if the deal goes south. 

3. An agent will facilitate the contract through closing. Contracts are extensive and have many timelines that must be adhered to. The agent can ensure all deadlines are met and closing happens on time without costly delays.

2. Who pays the commission fees and how much are they?

Carlton Park Avenue , R+L Architect R+L Architect Modern houses
R+L Architect

Carlton Park Avenue

R+L Architect
R+L Architect
R+L Architect

The commission fee will be a percentage of the home's sale price — typically 6% — that's then split as payment to both the buyer's and seller's agents and their companies. However, the exact percentage paid is negotiated on a case-by-case basis, so it may vary.

For a traditional sale, the seller is responsible for paying the entirety of the commission fee at settlement. (The buyer's portion of this fee is usually accounted for in the sale price and unofficially rolled into their mortgage payment.) 

However, with more unusual purchases like short sales, foreclosures, and auctions, the buyer will occasionally have to pay the fee upfront.

3. How much of a down payment do I need?

Garden and living, 有限会社TEPEE HEART 有限会社TEPEE HEART Rustic style houses
有限会社TEPEE HEART

Garden and living

有限会社TEPEE HEART
有限会社TEPEE HEART
有限会社TEPEE HEART

These days, most mortgage lenders are offering conventional loans with as little as a 5% down payment to those who qualify and FHA Loans are still offering their 3% down payment.

The specific rates and programs available to you will vary according to your market and unique financial situation, so you should absolutely talk it over with your lender.

4. How much should I offer?

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern houses
XUL Architecture

Meadway Close

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

It depends on many factors, but first of all, look at how the home is priced compared to similar properties. Your agent can help you get a list of these together and it will give you a realistic starting place.

Then, find out how long the home has been listed. (If the home has been on the market for a while, the seller will probably be more open to negotiation than if the home is newly on the market.)

Lastly, be realistic about your local market conditions. If it's a seller's market and homes have been going above asking price, you need to be prepared to price your offer competitively.

5. What are contingencies and should I include them in my offer?

Vicarage Rd London SW14, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern houses
VCDesign Architectural Services

Vicarage Rd London SW14

VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Contingencies are anything that needs to occur in order for the deal to continue moving forward. They can be things like inspections, the receipt of deposit monies, or obtaining a mortgage commitment. Nearly anything can count, as long as both the buyer and seller agree to it.

It can occur, especially in competitive markets, that there’s pressure to leave certain contingencies like inspections out of your offer. However, this is a personal decision. Ask yourself whether you'd feel more comfortable getting the house without knowing exactly what repairs will be needed or if you'd feel better going into the deal with certainty, even if it means potentially losing out to someone else.

6. Should I have the seller make repairs or reduce the sales price?

Muswell Hill House - 3 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist houses
Jonathan Clark Architects

Muswell Hill House—3

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

It’s usually best to have the seller make the repairs on structural issues (roof, foundation) and mechanical issues (plumbing). These vital items will usually still need to be taken care of, even if your deal falls through and there can often be complications. Leave those headaches to the seller! 

If it’s a minor issue (something cosmetic that you can live with for a while, like bathroom tiling), then get an estimate done for the cost of the work and ask the seller to reduce the sale price accordingly.

Any other questions you need answering when it comes to buying house?

