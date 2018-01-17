Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The kitchen of contemporary cuteness

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary living, Kitchen Architecture Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

London-based professionals Kitchen Architecture, the experts in kitchen designing, are blessing us with one of their eye-catching creations today. The heart of this particular home is spacious enough to share its space with an open-plan dining area, both of which look out onto a picturesque terrace via floor-to-ceiling glazing.

But before we give too much away of this contemporary creation, let’s take a look at some images.

Looking in from outside

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,kitchen extension,family kitchen,sociable living,open plan
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

For a home to look so open and welcoming, all the little details needs to come together perfectly – the materials, the colours, the chosen style(s), the legroom, etc.

​A culinary paradise

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,monochrome kitchen,open plan,kitchen sland,kitchen dining,family kitchen,integrated kitchen,skylights
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Being quite spacious, more than adequate legroom is enjoyed in this open-plan design. That means the cook can continue with his/her culinary work at that magnificent island while taking part in the guests’ (whether they be family or friends) stories as they enjoy a relaxing seat at the adjoining dining table.

​Light and so bright

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen dining,open plan,family kitchen,sociable living,concrete flooring
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The soft, neutral colour palette goes a long way in making this entire layout come to life while also making it seem even more visually spacious. And of course we can’t overlook the delicious amount of natural lighting flooding in via the glass doors and skylights! 

Let's scope out a few more images that speak of this delightful design. 

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,monochrome kitchen,white kitchen,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,integrated kitchen,concrete flooring,skylight
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white kitchen,open plan,family living,sociable living,conrete flooring
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,white kitchen,concrete flooring,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen extension,indoor outdoor,family entertaining,kitchen dining
Kitchen Architecture

Contemporary living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Next up: 47 rustic kitchens to fall in love with

24 brilliant ideas for small gardens
Share your thoughts on this design in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks