​The kitchen of contemporary cuteness

London-based professionals Kitchen Architecture, the experts in kitchen designing, are blessing us with one of their eye-catching creations today. The heart of this particular home is spacious enough to share its space with an open-plan dining area, both of which look out onto a picturesque terrace via floor-to-ceiling glazing.
But before we give too much away of this contemporary creation, let’s take a look at some images.
For a home to look so open and welcoming, all the little details needs to come together perfectly – the materials, the colours, the chosen style(s), the legroom, etc.
Being quite spacious, more than adequate legroom is enjoyed in this open-plan design. That means the cook can continue with his/her culinary work at that magnificent island while taking part in the guests’ (whether they be family or friends) stories as they enjoy a relaxing seat at the adjoining dining table.
The soft, neutral colour palette goes a long way in making this entire layout come to life while also making it seem even more visually spacious. And of course we can’t overlook the delicious amount of natural lighting flooding in via the glass doors and skylights!
Let's scope out a few more images that speak of this delightful design.
