24 brilliant ideas for small gardens

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
If you only have a small garden to work with, you might assume that you can't capture that fabulous designer look as easily as those with far larger spaces, but we want to get you out of that way of thinking! Ask any talented gardener and they'll tell you that size isn't what matters the most, as you can create striking, covetable and utterly incredible natural displays anywhere, if you're willing to be a little more creative and adventurous. We've found a host of small gardens, each of which has a terrific idea to inspire you, so let's take a look and see if we can't give your outdoor space a fantastic makeover to become the most glorious of modern yet modest landscaping projects!

1. Try using beautiful rocks to create a little textural diversity and tactile focal points.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

2. Use a good selection of natural materials that will complement yet also contrast each other! Think tonally!

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

3. Try to choose some more exotic and unusual plants than you normally would. Spiky and colourful varieties will work really well.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

4. Work with different plant heights, as this will create an eye-catching display that you can't look away from! Ground-covering plants and tall trees look great together.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

5. A tiny self-contained zen garden will always look elegant, sophisticated and create a lovely spot for some quiet reflection as well.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

6. Think outside the box in terms of where you can install a small garden! Any unused corner can be transformed, if you are creative enough.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

7. Treat a small garden like a piece of art. Adding in some fantastic accessories and working within a defined colour scheme will make a real masterpiece.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

8. Really short on space? Stick to gorgeous potted plants and go all out with your choice of pottery! Large Ali Baba pots are a genius touch.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

9. Your garden walls are premium real estate for some vertical planting! Very popular right now, wall gardens are great for giving the impression of a larger area.

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

10. Go one step further with your vertical garden and paint the wall! A splash of colour will make a big impact.

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo GardenPlants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

11. Water features! A great way to add excitement and a little more nature to a small space, water features look incredible.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

12. How about just keeping things really simple and minimalist? Less really can be more, after all.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

13. If you choose just one accent colour for a small garden it will really pop. Go as bright as you dare.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

14. If you don't have a green thumb, why not focus your efforts on creating a zen little seating area? So pretty!

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

15. What an unusual installation! A little pool, filled with pretty gravel is a great centrepiece!

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

16. What about if you only really have space for a path? Then make it a little more organic, with some grass connections!

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

17. A feature fence panel will definitely add some serious pizazz to a tiny garden display, plus it will allow more sunshine to flow in.

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

18. We've never seen bamboo look anything other than incredible and in a small garden, it really gets the ratio of space to impact right! Don't forget that it's lucky too!

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

19. The colours of the rainbow go together for a reason and you can use them all in your garden too! It doesn't just have to be green.

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern garden
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

20. How about some coloured ceramics? Beautiful pots, finished in eye-catching colours will create a year-round gorgeous display.

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

21. You know what works well in a small garden? A little herb-growing area! Keep it near the kitchen for real ease of use and gorgeous scents.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

22. Is this the future of garden design? We hope so, as the geometric path is something we would definitely like to copy, even in our small spaces.

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

23. As low maintenance plants go, you can't beat a cactus! They look great on their own too, so work well in a small garden that needs an easy focal point.

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern garden
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

24. Pretty planters are the last word in small garden accessorising and we love the idea of matching the plants inside to the exterior colour. What style and charm!

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

For extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 exceptional gardens for social summer evenings.

Which of these ideas would look great in your small garden?

