24 brilliant ideas for small gardens

If you only have a small garden to work with, you might assume that you can't capture that fabulous designer look as easily as those with far larger spaces, but we want to get you out of that way of thinking! Ask any talented gardener and they'll tell you that size isn't what matters the most, as you can create striking, covetable and utterly incredible natural displays anywhere, if you're willing to be a little more creative and adventurous. We've found a host of small gardens, each of which has a terrific idea to inspire you, so let's take a look and see if we can't give your outdoor space a fantastic makeover to become the most glorious of modern yet modest landscaping projects!