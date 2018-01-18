A home that really captures a sense of history

There's a fine line between improving a traditional terrace home and transforming it to such an extent that the original character is lost, but talented architects are able to walk the tightrope and create incredible results. We want to prove that to you today, by showing you an incredible terraced house that has been extended and modernised, without ever losing the charm of the property. We think you're going to be utterly blown away by the new modern kitchen here, which has also included recognisably old fashioned design elements, so come and take a look and get ready to feel some serious home envy!
This house is beautiful, there's simply no getting away from that and even though new extensions have clearly been added, including a loft, there's no point at which you think that this home has been changed TOO much. It has simply been adapted to accommodate a family's specific needs, but wait until you see the back!
Is this not one of the most incredible kitchen extensions that you've ever seen? Built using the same red bricks as the original house, it ties in seamlessly and with carefully chosen French doors, there's a sense of character to every facet that is wonderful to see. So many people would have chosen really contemporary touches but they wouldn't have worked as well.
The first thing to note here is that the kitchen itself is wonderfully contemporary. A very modern choice of colour, coupled with marble counters and a long breakfast bar has created a dynamic and fresh area that has been perfectly illuminated by integrated skylights, but then, there's a touch of tradition that comes in to balance everything out. We're talking about the timeless and gorgeous parquet flooring. Incredible.
Just when you think that the parquet flooring here is the only traditional design element, you see this lovely painted brick wall and inset fireplace. By taking the time to showcase for oldy-worldy motifs, the kitchen is the perfect combination of modernity and tradition, which really sums up the house as a whole.
Bay windows are something special, especially when they aren't covered up with heavy curtains and bulky blinds. By choosing fresh white walls and simple natural wood flooring, this living room window area is a gentle reminder as to the age of the house and can we applaud the furniture choices as well please? They work SO well!
What wouldn't we do for a heritage home office, complete with traditional fireplace, like this one? Wood flooring adds the perfect amount of warmth and with traditional built-in cabinetry, the basis for installing retro furniture was absolutely there. The vintage rug really ties everything together as well.
A lot of people that own traditional terrace houses seem to want to go all out with surprisingly contemporary interiors but we find this pared back and simple scheme so refreshing and organic. A pretty pastel wall colour adds a terrifically old fashioned touch and the simple decorating style is so on brand with the rest of the house too.
We could see a loft conversion had been completed from the outside view of the house, as Velux windows were clearly visible, but we had no idea that the bedrooms would be so sweet! Bright, unfussy and charming, this one in particular is enough to convince us that we need a loft conversion of our own.
Back in the day, everyone had bathroom so gorgeous that you didn't want to leave them, but we've moved towards a far more perfunctory style of decorating, which is a shame.That's not the case here though! Gold vanity supports and towel rails, a marble wall and a superbly ergonomic tub have all created a phenomenally enticing space.
Finally, let's just take a minute to admire this terrific little toilet, shall we? the Art Deco style tiles, the gold hardware and fantastic use of mirrors are nothing short of inspired, which actually, we think is an assessment that can be extended to the ENTIRE house.
