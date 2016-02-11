Making your home grrrrrrrreat for dogs

There is something uplifting about the presence of a dog in our lives and homes. They offer unconditional love that helps us during our sad moments. Their energy is also quite contagious, lifting us from the couch into long walks in nearby parks.

While dogs can be our best friends they can also be messy. Having a dog at home means we should take a few steps to make the cohabitation as healthy as possible. It’s important to set some ground rules from the get go. For example, it’s necessary to attribute functions to specific areas for their day-to-day activities, such as sleeping, eating and playing. Most importantly though, if you decide to bring some four-legged joy into your home, you must treat it with respect and love in order to secure best friend status! Let's explore ideas on how to turn your home into a dog haven…

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!