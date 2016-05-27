This terrace is the pride of the row

From the outside, you might not be instantly drawn to this townhouse terrace in Highgate but that's because looks can be incredibly deceiving. Originally designed by architects Ted Levy, Benjamin & Partners, this is a perfect example of a standard London townhouse from the 1960s, but the inside has a much more up-to-date story to tell.

Having been redesigned by the expert interior architects at TG-Studio, this amazing home has been transformed beyond all recognition, while still leaving the exterior untouched.

You really won't believe your eyes, so come take a look!