This terrace is the pride of the row

From the outside, you might not be instantly drawn to this townhouse terrace in Highgate but that's because looks can be incredibly deceiving. Originally designed by architects Ted Levy, Benjamin & Partners, this is a perfect example of a standard London townhouse from the 1960s, but the inside has a much more up-to-date story to tell.
Having been redesigned by the expert interior architects at TG-Studio, this amazing home has been transformed beyond all recognition, while still leaving the exterior untouched.
You really won't believe your eyes, so come take a look!
Interior home renovations are always fascinating but never more so than when the original frontage of a house is left totally unaltered. It just keeps the internal reorganisation as a bigger surprise and the impact is far more impressive. Not that that is an issue with this reinvention!
TG Studio sought to leave the outside of this 60s townhouse looking identical to those of its neighbours and from here, there really is no sign of the amazing internal work. You need to come inside to see that, but be prepared to be shocked!
Did we or did we not tell you that this was an absolutely incredible transformation? Now you can see for yourself just why we couldn't even begin to try to describe it for you! Have you ever seen anything like this and would you have been able to guess this was inside?
Having gutted the entire interior, a central staircase has been installed, pride of place, to take control of the open-plan theme, but this is open-plan to a new extreme. A complex series of mezzanine floors replace standard room formation, allowing the entire body of the house to be light, bright and airy.
The question is: how does this translate into individual spaces?
While standing in the ground-floor living room we can see that when you're in a particular area you feel and live the functionality of it. There isn't so much open-plan design in place that the whole interior feels like an unstructured living space. In fact, definitions are clearly set out, just with more subtlety than brick walls.
We love the washed wood flooring that's been used throughout as it perfectly complements the white, and what a treat to have some outdoor space in London! By opening up the house even further into the garden, the perceived space grows exponentially.
This is a fascinating layout. Literally everything oscillates off from the central staircase, with open views up, across and through. However, we are glad to see that a conventional kitchen hasn't been lost in the modern flurry. After all, you have to eat!
A stark white space to complement the rest of the home, this is a well thought out, stylish and minimal kitchen that unequivocally suits the house. Though we might have been tempted to make this the one area that had a large injection of colour, it would have certainly ruined the calm ambiance of the space as a whole. That must be why we aren't interior designers.
Naturally, even the most bohemian of us still like a little privacy when it matters so we love that the bedrooms have been placed at the very top of the house to allow for a little less open-plan living. While there may be more privacy, there is demonstrably no less light and this master bedroom is simply saturated in bright, sparkling sunlight.
Again, finished almost exclusively in white, the minimalist theme is never far away and we love the inclusion of so many windows. High-level additions are responsible for the light and airy feel, while the lower ones offer lovely views of London.
Ah, so here is where all the colour has been hiding and what a charming place to keep it. Though small, this child's bedroom is wonderfully usable and offers a little haven of private space for youngsters that want to play on their own.
White still prevails as the main colour but with a cacophony of neon in place as well, this doesn't feel like a strict or boring space. And thanks to the internal layout, when the door's open, children can still communicate with the rest of the house, offering parents excellent peace of mind.
For more incredible terrace home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A home renovation was this couple's best wedding gift.