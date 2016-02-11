Become a master of minimalist style

It's a question we hear frequently, what is minimalism and we are keen to answer it once and for all! While many people have laboured under the misconception that you have to rid yourself of every possession and live in a white cube, we think that minimalism has been misunderstood for long enough, so we have some great tips that will help you master the style once and for all and guess what? You can even keep your belongings!

Minimalist style is not hard to master, once you know and understand the basics, so let's take a look at our top tips that will have you enjoying a more pared back and breathtaking home in no time.