Become a master of minimalist style

It's a question we hear frequently,
what is minimalism and we are keen to answer it once and for all! While many people have laboured under the misconception that you have to rid yourself of every possession and live in a white cube, we think that minimalism has been misunderstood for long enough, so we have some great tips that will help you master the style once and for all and guess what? You can even keep your belongings!
Minimalist style is not hard to master, once you know and understand the basics, so let's take a look at our top tips that will have you enjoying a more pared back and breathtaking home in no time.
We cannot state enough just how important this tip is. In fact, this goes for any interior design project! Before you get started, you need to know exactly what you have to play with and be ready to get down to some hard work, so take a deep breath, clear your mind and give your room a thorough clean.
Once you can see clear surfaces, you can get a feel for exactly how much space you have to work with and what would look great and in the case of embracing minimalist style, you might even be in the mindset to declutter. Don't overthink it, just do it!
Minimalist style can feel overwhelming, but you can prevent this by just tackling one room at a time. The theme works everywhere and in every room, so don't worry too much about having to plan out the entire house before you start in your bedroom, for example.
We adore this space, from Arsciniest, as it is the perfect minimalist bedroom and makes for easy integration with other rooms. White walls, pale natural wood, simple furniture and a splash of luxury in the form of the animal skin rug all really come together to make this a comfortable yet simple space.
Here is where the notion of throwing all your possessions away comes into play, but we aren't going to tell you to do that! Minimalist style doesn't have to mean that you live like a monk as you are allowed to enjoy beautiful things and nostalgia, but to really align with minimalist style, try to only keep the essentials.
Naturally, you will need furniture for a comfortable existence, this is minimalism, not torture, but try not to fill every room with unnecessary shelves, accessories and trinkets. If you need any further convincing, just imagine how much easier it will be to clean without lots of ornaments and furniture! We're sold!
A vital tip if you are hoping to embrace minimalist style is to always try to keep your floors clear, as this will not only help to minimise the clutter and mess factor, it will also be far easier to keep clean too. Minimalism really does seem to have a pragmatic side to it!
We love this living room, as it not only shows what we mean about keeping your floors free of debris, it also makes it clear that an all-white interior is not essential! While most of the space has been finished in a light colour, the pop of colour in the form of the sofa really lifts the mood of the room.
While minimalist style might preach of the importance of not having more than you need cluttering up your valuable spaces and making you feel too enclosed, it recognises that the items you do have need to work together harmoniously and that is where natural materials come in.
By sticking to a palette of organic materials you can't go far wrong, so opt for wool, wood and cotton, in simple colours and you will be able to quickly and easily create a space that looks extremely well put together. It really isn't only colours that should blend, so be sure to think about the materials you are using carefully too.
A must for any home looking to try minimalist style, hidden storage allows you to hang onto all your belongings, even if they are out of sight! We promise we really do understand how hard it can be to get rid of things, so this is a great compromise!
In a busy home, you run the risk of discarded shoes, coats and bags cluttering up your hallway, so one of our favourite ways to ensure your minimalism isn't ruined is to have a hidden coat cupboard under the stairs. It really is the perfect way to add a little organisation and practicality to your space!
As we said, when talking about using natural materials, colours need to work together too if you want to create a truly minimalist style in your home, though white often plays a large role in this, there are a host of other tones you can embrace too.
By keeping your selections within the neutral palette, you will be able to mix and blend seamlessly a myriad of creams, ivories, light browns and greys to create a warm and inviting home that is not simply a stark white box. Neutral tones also allow for the easy integration of statement furniture that has been finished in natural materials, so don't be afraid to experiment a little, but keep everything nice and pale where you can!
Finally, if you want to become a master of minimalist style, we recommend that you keep your room layouts simple and functional, rather than too contrived. Instead of focusing on keeping as much floorspace free as possible, you should seek to use the space in the most practical way, allowing for easy transitions to other areas and unhindered movement.
While you might want to simplify your space, you also have to be able to use it, as it stands, so take practicality into account as much as the colour scheme and furniture style!
For even more minimalist inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Everything You Need To Know About Minimalism.