6 Smart and Simple Tips For Furnishing Your Small Apartment

If you ever look around your apartment and bemoan the fact that you don't have more space, be prepared to stop that right now and start loving your bijou home a whole lot more! We know that not everybody has a stately home to experiment with interior design in, but even those of you with super small flats still have the capacity to make a wonderful and gorgeous home, if you just use the space you do have a little more wisely.
We have put together our favourite tips for making the most of a small apartment, so grab a cup of tea and a notebook and let's see how we can make your space feel bigger and better!
Let's kick things off by taking a look at the type of thing we are keen to create. Isn't this a lovely space that has taken small apartment furnishing to the next level?
José Tiago Rosa has taken a small flat and turned it into a stylish masterpiece that is not only comfortable and practical, but also roomy! This has been achieved through not adding extraneous furniture and only seeking to facilitate necessary functions, such as sitting and eating. We can only imagine how beautifully the rest of the flat has been decorated, but this is inspiration enough to get us started!
When you have a small space to work with, instead of having it split up into a number of smaller spaces, all enclosed within permanent walls, why not look to open it up into a far more open plan scheme? After all, one bigger space will always feel much larger than a number of small ones that don't interconnect!
It can be as simple as opening your living room, kitchen and dining space up into one area and when you add in a light wall colour, you will be really shocked at just how much bigger your home feels! If you draw the colour scheme through to other rooms, you will create the illusion of even more space too, as this small apartment furnishing game is all about changing perceptions!
When tackling small apartment furnishing, don't overlook your kitchen or attempt to simply gloss over the fact that it is tiny, in fact, we think you should try to make a real feature out of it! You do know that good things can come in small packages, don't you?
We think this small kitchen is mighty gorgeous and we love the use of some fabulous yellow wall tiles to really zing up the space. Our favourite feature, however, is the breakfast bar made for one that adds a whole new dimension of practicality. Lovely!
If you don't have a great deal of space to play with within your home, you should be looking to make every room as multifunctional and practical as possible, so as to not waste precious areas! When it comes to multifunctional small apartment furnishing, it can be as simple as adding a dining table to your living room or a desk to your bedroom.
Essentially, you need to identify what you absolutely need and cannot live without, then seek out ways to make it happen. We always think that clever furniture, which folds away or dismantles, is a great idea too!
There's no denying that this is a pretty small bathroom, which can be a huge problem as it is one of the rooms that often gets filled with a lot of items. What we love in this picture, however, is that integrated storage has been included in order to offer additional practicality.
Housing the sink beautifully, the vanity unit makes the ideal location for hiding away toilet rolls and toiletries, which would otherwise have cluttered up this small space. Small apartment furnishing is reliant on the good use of storage, so as long as it doesn't take up more room than it offers in practicality, you should think about adding extra furniture.
Small apartment furnishing really embraces the notion of using every bit of available space, especially in terms of storage, so even if you think a particular room cannot offer anything more, you might be wrong!
Even a small slither of space can be turned into a pull-out larder, a hidden wine rack or even a coat rack, so don't discount something before you have looked into hidden storage options. Don't forget, wall cavities also make wonderful hidden storage opportunities, so speak to your carpenter!
