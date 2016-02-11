6 Smart and Simple Tips For Furnishing Your Small Apartment

If you ever look around your apartment and bemoan the fact that you don't have more space, be prepared to stop that right now and start loving your bijou home a whole lot more! We know that not everybody has a stately home to experiment with interior design in, but even those of you with super small flats still have the capacity to make a wonderful and gorgeous home, if you just use the space you do have a little more wisely.

We have put together our favourite tips for making the most of a small apartment, so grab a cup of tea and a notebook and let's see how we can make your space feel bigger and better!