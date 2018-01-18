​The super modern (and eco-friendly) house of Bremen

We’re off to Bremen for our latest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes to us from Diepenbroek I Architekten. Flaunting a whole lot of modern beauty, this design also takes the environment into consideration via its solar panels. And then we don’t even mention how clever it gets on the inside with its space, colours, textures and eye-catching décor.
Let’s explore…
With its large openings that give the interior of this house exceptional brightness, its beautiful terrace and its glass doors, we can say with certainty that the inhabitants of this house enjoy lots of sunshine and garden views.
And yes, a bunch of solar panels have been included on the roof, meaning a definite difference in this household’s electricity bills.
What also jumps out is the architects’ ability to combine colours and shapes, seen quite clearly here at the front entrance where lines (both straight and sloping), colours and textures play their parts with precision.
Corner windows, brick-clad footpaths circling the house, perfectly manicured gardens… it’s all about the intricate little details that make the façade stand out so much more.
Let’s discover what this modern marvel looks like on the inside!