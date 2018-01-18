Your browser is out-of-date.

​The super modern (and eco-friendly) house of Bremen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses
We’re off to Bremen for our latest homify 360° discovery, and this one comes to us from Diepenbroek I Architekten. Flaunting a whole lot of modern beauty, this design also takes the environment into consideration via its solar panels. And then we don’t even mention how clever it gets on the inside with its space, colours, textures and eye-catching décor.

Let’s explore…

The façade

Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses
With its large openings that give the interior of this house exceptional brightness, its beautiful terrace and its glass doors, we can say with certainty that the inhabitants of this house enjoy lots of sunshine and garden views.

And yes, a bunch of solar panels have been included on the roof, meaning a definite difference in this household’s electricity bills.

The entrance

Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses Iron/Steel White
What also jumps out is the architects’ ability to combine colours and shapes, seen quite clearly here at the front entrance where lines (both straight and sloping), colours and textures play their parts with precision.

Beautifully detailed

Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern houses
Corner windows, brick-clad footpaths circling the house, perfectly manicured gardens… it’s all about the intricate little details that make the façade stand out so much more.

Let’s discover what this modern marvel looks like on the inside!

Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern bathroom
Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern kitchen
Wohnhaus in Bremen, DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN DIEPENBROEK I ARCHITEKTEN Modern style bedroom
See why This modern extension provides fabulous forest views

A home that really captures a sense of history
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

