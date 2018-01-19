Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 Design Hacks to Make Your Small Garden More Beautiful

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
paisajismo . muros verdes jardines. , 3HOUS 3HOUS Modern garden Green
A touch of freshness is always welcome in any home, regardless of size or location. That’s why we always reiterate the idea of adding plants and flowers to your living space. And today’s piece proves, once again, that you don’t require hectares and hectares of legroom to flaunt some fresh greenness.

Whether it’s your tiny courtyard, a small balcony or a weird little corner in your garden that needs some sprucing up, look to these 20 ideas to see what can be accomplished with creativity and some effort. We’re talking fabulous tips like patterned pathways, vertical gardens / green walls, pretty pebbles framing your gardens, allowing tall plants to conceal ugly appliances, and many others…

1

Remodelación [RM-09], [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Rustic style garden Bricks Multicolored
[GM+] Arquitectos

[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos

2

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

3

paisajismo . muros verdes jardines. , 3HOUS 3HOUS Modern garden Green
3HOUS

3HOUS
3HOUS
3HOUS

4

Residencial, InGarden InGarden Minimalist style garden
InGarden

InGarden
InGarden
InGarden

5

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

6

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

7

PUNTA NORTE, H+R ARQUITECTOS H+R ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
H+R ARQUITECTOS

H+R ARQUITECTOS
H+R ARQUITECTOS
H+R ARQUITECTOS

8

Área Exterior SFM, S2 Arquitectos S2 Arquitectos Modern garden
S2 Arquitectos

S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos

9

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style garden
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

10

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

11

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style garden
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

12

Jardin MirFar, Axonometrico Axonometrico Modern garden
Axonometrico

Axonometrico
Axonometrico
Axonometrico

13

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

14

Casa VR-3M, SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo Modern garden
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo
SCH2laap arquitectura + paisajismo

15

homify Mediterranean style garden Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

16

homify Modern garden Tiles Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

17

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

18

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

19

Residência Paineiras, Ambiento Arquitetura Ambiento Arquitetura Rustic style conservatory Wood Wood effect
Ambiento Arquitetura

Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura

20

La casa del sasso, ArchitetturaTerapia® ArchitetturaTerapia® Country style conservatory Wood
ArchitetturaTerapia®

ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®
ArchitetturaTerapia®

See these 20 fantastic ideas for decorating your front garden.

11 Annoying Things that Guests Do in Your House
Which gardening tips did you gather from these examples?

