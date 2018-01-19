​The gorgeous kitchen design of Downley House

Cambridge-based experts Kuche Design are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem, and as you can tell by our main headline, this discovery focuses on a kitchen. But this design is so much more than simply a cooking space, for this entire building flaunts an unforgettable look that was enhanced superbly with the inclusion of a contemporary kitchen.

These professionals’ brief was to create a functional beautiful kitchen that assimilated with the overall aesthetic of the house and the integration of modern appliances. The inspiration was to integrate bold colours with traditional/ modern materials including wood, stone, glass and stainless steel, thus complementing the overall quality of the house.

Let’s see how they fared…