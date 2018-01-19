Your browser is out-of-date.

​The gorgeous kitchen design of Downley House

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Downley House
Cambridge-based experts Kuche Design are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem, and as you can tell by our main headline, this discovery focuses on a kitchen. But this design is so much more than simply a cooking space, for this entire building flaunts an unforgettable look that was enhanced superbly with the inclusion of a contemporary kitchen. 

These professionals’ brief was to create a functional beautiful kitchen that assimilated with the overall aesthetic of the house and the integration of modern appliances. The inspiration was to integrate bold colours with traditional/ modern materials including wood, stone, glass and stainless steel, thus complementing the overall quality of the house.

Let’s see how they fared…

A clean look

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist kitchen
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

All cabinetry was made bespoke by the professionals of Kuche Design. The design had to incorporate a coffee station which had to blend with the kitchen when open or closed; bookmatched oak veneer was used for the shelving and drawers with fully integrated LED lighting. A bi- folding door system was used to create an adaptable solution.

The room next door

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

Flowing out of the kitchen is the dining room, and what a magnificent look this room enjoys! High-rise timber beams stretch from the floor to the ceiling, creating a spectacular touch that speaks of this room’s double-storey height. And just check out those spectacular lighting designs dangling from above.

Red-hot style

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist kitchen
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

Back to the kitchen – coloured glass was used as a wall cladding, both for the backsplash and inside the cabinetry, flaunting an exciting splash of red that comes alive thanks to the soft neutrals that surround it. And just notice how cleverly this design commits to keeping clutter at bay via its shelving and cubby holes.

Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this one-of-a-kind creation.

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist kitchen
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist kitchen
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist houses
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

Downley House, Kuche Design Kuche Design Minimalist houses
Kuche Design

Downley House

Kuche Design
Kuche Design
Kuche Design

We’d love to know what you think of this house (and kitchen).

