Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A loft conversion that's just a step away from heaven

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you have a growing family and a less than expansive home, such as a traditional terrace, a loft conversion can prove to be the perfect way to gain access to valuable extra space, but do you know how incredible they can look? Architects and construction professionals have honed the art of the discreet yet beautiful oft conversion over the last few years and now, the results REALLY speak for themselves. Whether you need an extra fabulous bedroom, a secondary lounge or even one more bathroom, a loft conversion could be the answer to your small home prayers, so why not come with us now and take a look at a really stunning example? We just know that you're going to love how it looks both inside AND out!

The approach

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's so easy to overlook the approach to a new loft conversion, but we think it's worth looking at, as it really sets the tone for the entire project. Here, you can see an elegant staircase, complete with chic carpet and beautiful bannisters and together, they really prepare you for a beautiful space.

Amazing proportions

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just look at how much extra room this loft conversion has opened up! With stylish Velux windows drawing in vast amounts of natural light, built-in cabinets creating a wealth of storage and clever radiator placement have worked beautifully together to create a wide-open and luxurious room.

More than just a bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Spinning around, you can see here that this is so much more than just an extra bedroom. With room for a little seating area, this would be a perfect grown-up hideaway for parents who yearn to be our of the way of all the kids! There's an extra bonus here too…

A breath of fresh air

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a genius touch it was to include a small Juliet balcony. Offering great air and light flow, as well as a personal little pondering spot, this connection to the outdoors works so organically with a loft conversion and doesn't look too over the top or ostentatious.

All mod cons

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Naturally, this fantastic loft conversion has also included an en suite bathroom that makes most of our family bathrooms pale in comparison! Warm neutrals create a cosy yet airy vibe and with an extra skylight in place as well, there's a terrific sense of luxurious self-care here. Love the shower that's made for two!

From the outside

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes, the final hurdle to taking the plunge with a home extension is the way it will impact on the façade of the original building, but as you can see here, that's not a concern! A stylish dormer has actually ADDED to the elegant good looks of the building here and having been finished in a contrasting colour, it draws attention to itself for all the right reasons.

For more loft inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Roof Raising Loft Conversion.

​20 Design Hacks to Make Your Small Garden More Beautiful
Are you seriously considering a loft conversion now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks