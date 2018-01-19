A loft conversion that's just a step away from heaven

If you have a growing family and a less than expansive home, such as a traditional terrace, a loft conversion can prove to be the perfect way to gain access to valuable extra space, but do you know how incredible they can look? Architects and construction professionals have honed the art of the discreet yet beautiful oft conversion over the last few years and now, the results REALLY speak for themselves. Whether you need an extra fabulous bedroom, a secondary lounge or even one more bathroom, a loft conversion could be the answer to your small home prayers, so why not come with us now and take a look at a really stunning example? We just know that you're going to love how it looks both inside AND out!
It's so easy to overlook the approach to a new loft conversion, but we think it's worth looking at, as it really sets the tone for the entire project. Here, you can see an elegant staircase, complete with chic carpet and beautiful bannisters and together, they really prepare you for a beautiful space.
Just look at how much extra room this loft conversion has opened up! With stylish Velux windows drawing in vast amounts of natural light, built-in cabinets creating a wealth of storage and clever radiator placement have worked beautifully together to create a wide-open and luxurious room.
Spinning around, you can see here that this is so much more than just an extra bedroom. With room for a little seating area, this would be a perfect grown-up hideaway for parents who yearn to be our of the way of all the kids! There's an extra bonus here too…
What a genius touch it was to include a small Juliet balcony. Offering great air and light flow, as well as a personal little pondering spot, this connection to the outdoors works so organically with a loft conversion and doesn't look too over the top or ostentatious.
Naturally, this fantastic loft conversion has also included an en suite bathroom that makes most of our family bathrooms pale in comparison! Warm neutrals create a cosy yet airy vibe and with an extra skylight in place as well, there's a terrific sense of luxurious self-care here. Love the shower that's made for two!
Sometimes, the final hurdle to taking the plunge with a home extension is the way it will impact on the façade of the original building, but as you can see here, that's not a concern! A stylish dormer has actually ADDED to the elegant good looks of the building here and having been finished in a contrasting colour, it draws attention to itself for all the right reasons.
