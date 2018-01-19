A loft conversion that's just a step away from heaven

Sometimes, the final hurdle to taking the plunge with a home extension is the way it will impact on the façade of the original building, but as you can see here, that's not a concern! A stylish dormer has actually ADDED to the elegant good looks of the building here and having been finished in a contrasting colour, it draws attention to itself for all the right reasons.

For more loft inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Roof Raising Loft Conversion.