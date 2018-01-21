Your browser is out-of-date.

A family home with a shocking interior

Pinner Extension


Is there anything better than a home that looks beautifully traditional and era-specific from the outside and then opens up to reveal a really unexpected interior that, somehow, just works? We always love a period-faithful interior design scheme, but the odd surprise here and there works really well too and stretches the imagination of professional decorators as well! Today, we have a really special project to show you as the beautiful family home exterior has been contrasted with a stunningly contemporary open-plan interior that feels chic, bright and so sleek! We know that you'll fall in love with the seamless transitions between the modern kitchen, sociable dining space and luxurious living room, so how about we dive in and take a look?

A semi-detached masterpiece.

Every facet of this lovely house screams of traditional charm. From the red bricks through to leaded glass windows and even wooden shutter, there is a terrifically welcoming vibe being demonstrated here and doesn't it make you assume certain things about the interior? We bet you'd expect to find traditional fireplaces and furniture inside, but that's demonstrably NOT the case…

A shock at the back!

And here, in it's full glory, is the modern rear extension that has TOTALLY transformed the house as a whole! Running the full width of the property and then some, it has added an enormous amount of extra space to the interior and allowed for an incredible open-plan scheme to be installed. Wait until you see the inside!

A beautiful connection.

As if this extension wasn't amazing enough already, the way that it opens up into the garden is phenomenal. Choosing bi-folding doors that entirely open up to create a seamless connection to the outside was inspired, as it really helps to make the whole ground floor feel far bigger and in summer, it must be wonderful to combine the feeling of al fresco dining with the added security of all-weather cover.

Perfect space distribution.

We are so in love with the L-shaped layout in this extension, as it has created a wonderfully natural and symbiotic flow. The kitchen is so well equipped, yet compact, to allow for a more spacious dining and living area to be enjoyed. Plus, let's never forget how sociable an open-plan layout is! Regardless of what everyone is doing, they can all be in the same room and with talking distance.

Elegant functional design.

We wanted to end the tour by taking a closer look at the kitchen. A stunning combination of contemporary sleek lines and a classic colour scheme, it elegantly bridges the gap between the original age of the property and the newness of the extension. Talk about clever styling!

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The wondrous Wandsworth extension.

Would an extension like this one be a perfect addition to your home?

