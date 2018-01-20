​6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your bedroom

Ah, the bedroom – our most intimate space in the entire house where we go to at the end of each day to rest and recharge. For this reason, it is important to make it into a pleasant and comfortable environment, a task that is not always easy in current homes where the space is usually less than we would like it to be.
But like everything else in life, there’s a right and a wrong way to go about decorating your bedroom. And you need to do your utmost best to sidestep these 6 designing errors…
Comfort is a big factor in a bedroom, which is why ‘hard’ materials like stainless steel and glass usually don’t fit in very well. True, they can be used for the occasional headboard or bedside table, but don’t go overboard.
On the other hand, wood is a much more pleasant-looking and inviting material that’s always a winner.
A bedroom is synonymous with relaxation, and to accomplish peace of mind you can’t go with a too eye-catching colour palette. Avoid using too much of those stiffening hot pinks and screaming reds and rather choose soft, neutral, earthy and/or natural hues.
There’s a difference between ‘contrasting’ and ‘clashing’. The combination of colours you use in the bedroom need to convey a sense of order and balance. Bear this in mind when picking out bedding and other textiles.
Light is essential in every room of the house, and even though you may (mostly) use your bedroom for sleeping at night, natural lighting still has a role to play during the day, not to mention in the early mornings when sunshine creeps inside and awakens us to a new day.
Hang up some decent curtains or drapes, of course, but by all means allow a bit of sunshine to seep indoors during the day.
Whether you have a fabulous walk-in closet or dressing room connected to your bedroom or a simple little wardrobe standing in the corner, your dressing area needs to ‘fit in’ with your sleeping space. That means giving it a style and design that complements your bedroom, keeping it neat and tidy, etc.
A room cluttered with furniture can generate a chaotic feeling that is neither attractive nor pleasant. To avoid this, be inspired by this bedroom image that opted for a built-in storage space in the base.
If at all possible, always choose double-duty furniture pieces that can help out with storage, such as a bench at the foot of the bed that can store bedding or shoes, bedside tables with cubby holes, etc.
