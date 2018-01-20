​6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your bedroom

Ah, the bedroom – our most intimate space in the entire house where we go to at the end of each day to rest and recharge. For this reason, it is important to make it into a pleasant and comfortable environment, a task that is not always easy in current homes where the space is usually less than we would like it to be.

But like everything else in life, there’s a right and a wrong way to go about decorating your bedroom. And you need to do your utmost best to sidestep these 6 designing errors…