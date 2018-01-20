​Choosing the right kitchen counter for your budget

Although there may be endless possibilities for the perfect kitchen counter for your home, that important thing called a ‘budget’ always plays a big role. But of course that doesn't mean you should choose a sub-standard option.
In this homify feature, we take a look at some stylish kitchen countertop designs that don’t need to cost you an arm and a leg.
A spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards may need more counters. This design features counters all against the wall, while a centre island doubles as an informal dining area too. The colour scheme is modern even though this kitchen has a somewhat farm-inspired design.
Exposed brick is awesome for a rustic-inspired kitchen design. Go for a brilliant space with gorgeous illumination and bear in mind the layout for seamless decor.
An all-white kitchen with modern fixtures and fittings, informal dining area and sleek appliances is a splendid choice for a small home that packs a punch in decor. The colour scheme will ensure that this kitchen remains trendy and tasteful for years to come.
Go for an open-plan design that includes everything from a spacious work countertop to a simple round table for meals with loved ones.
Do you like being unique? Then a colour-loving kitchen with eclectic features is an awesome choice to suit your charismatic persona. There's enough storage for all the essential kitchenware items, from crockery to cutlery and even groceries.
Our final kitchen has an L-shaped layout and design, making it perfect for a petite home or an open-plan living space that requires some thought when it comes to decor.
