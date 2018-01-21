Your browser is out-of-date.

​19 examples of furniture saving space

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
20160301 – CUCINA CON PENISOLA CON DOTAZIONI A SCOMPARSA, TM Italia TM Italia Stairs
Problems with space in your home? Join the club! But before you pick up a sledgehammer to tear down a wall, maybe you need to look at your choice of furnishings (and we don’t necessarily mean buying smaller chairs and tables).

One of the greatest evolutions in interior design was the invention of double-duty furniture pieces, such as beds with built-in storage compartments (or ones that fold up into the wall, or change into a sofa when necessary), tabletops that pull out of a wall or kitchen island to instantly conjure up a dining space, TV cabinets with multiple shelves and cubby holes, desks and work stations that ‘disappear’ behind a wall of cabinets, and many others!

Scope out these 19 examples and see if you can spot the ingenious creation flaunted in each one.

1

20160301 – CUCINA CON PENISOLA CON DOTAZIONI A SCOMPARSA, TM Italia TM Italia Small kitchens
TM Italia

TM Italia
TM Italia
TM Italia

2

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

3

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

4

Arredare con gli elettrodomestici da incasso Fulgor Milano, FIDEA SRL FIDEA SRL Modern kitchen
FIDEA SRL

FIDEA SRL
FIDEA SRL
FIDEA SRL

5

Small Loft on Stretto di Messina, I-TAO architecture 'n design I-TAO architecture 'n design KitchenBench tops
I-TAO architecture &#39;n design

I-TAO architecture 'n design
I-TAO architecture &#39;n design
I-TAO architecture 'n design

6

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern kitchen
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

7

Letto a scomparsa, Artigiani in città Artigiani in città BedroomBeds & headboards
Artigiani in città

Artigiani in città
Artigiani in città
Artigiani in città

8

20160301 – CUCINA CON PENISOLA CON DOTAZIONI A SCOMPARSA, TM Italia TM Italia Stairs
TM Italia

TM Italia
TM Italia
TM Italia

9

CASA T - 2010 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS

10

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

11

Amueblamiento de Aticos, SQ-Decoración SQ-Decoración Modern style bedroom
SQ-Decoración

SQ-Decoración
SQ-Decoración
SQ-Decoración

12

CASA DF, Bodà Bodà Modern study/office
Bodà

Bodà
Bodà
Bodà

13

homify KitchenTables & chairs Aluminium/Zinc
homify

homify
homify
homify

14

PENTHOUSE, Fabio Gianoli Fabio Gianoli Modern houses
Fabio Gianoli

Fabio Gianoli
Fabio Gianoli
Fabio Gianoli

15

PENTHOUSE, Fabio Gianoli Fabio Gianoli Modern houses
Fabio Gianoli

Fabio Gianoli
Fabio Gianoli
Fabio Gianoli

16

Abitazione privata a Francoforte, Studio di Architettura Parodo Studio di Architettura Parodo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio di Architettura Parodo

Studio di Architettura Parodo
Studio di Architettura Parodo
Studio di Architettura Parodo

17

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

18

Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Modern bathroom
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

19

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

See these 11 chic bathroom storage ideas.

​Choosing the right kitchen counter for your budget
Which space-saving solution is your favourite?

