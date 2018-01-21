Let's Take a Tour in the Ideal Home of the UK

So, you want to live in a custom-built house tailored to your specific needs and lifestyle, but what would that house look like? Well, according to an in-depth online survey among 2,005 randomly selected UK adults (aged 18 and over), the “perfect” home (for Brits, at least) is possible! GoCompare Mortgages are revealing which features are more in demand, and thanks to the help of Marc Sawan, an architect from eye-kon, a visual creation studio, the UK’s ideal home has been created with CGI for all to see!
Survey results are in, and an ‘eco-minimalist’ detached home, complete with three bedrooms, is what is desired. The most popular addition (voted for by 46% of respondents) is a garage, and no less than 33% also stated that their ideal home would be in a village setting.
Fortunately the majority of Brits are going green, as 90% chose to include eco-friendly features in their dream home. Solar panels are the top choice, as 59% of respondents want to include them.
The open-plan layout has indeed become one of the trendiest designs, seamlessly connecting various rooms like kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms, etc. According to the survey, 55% seek communal rooms downstairs, while bedrooms must be located upstairs.
And what about some outside beauty? A quarter (24%) preferred a simple fuss-free garden, which would actually complement the minimalist design of the exterior façade, don’t you agree?
And just what would the furniture and décor items of the UK’s ideal home look like? Even though a minimalist façade was chosen as the best, Brits want their perfect home to flaunt a traditional-style interior look, as more than half of the respondents (52%) voted for either a traditional interior design (26%) or country style (26%).
Because these two options are the perfect embodiment of elegance and comfort. Both styles are quite versatile and can be combined with other interior design elements (such as furniture pieces, decorative items, etc.) without the end result becoming confusing.
With the traditional or country styles as the main ‘themes’, changes made over time by various generations can ensure a wonderful layering effect for the home, resulting in the ideal mixture between grand design and homey comfort.
