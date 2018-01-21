Let's Take a Tour in the Ideal Home of the UK

Survey results are in, and an ‘eco-minimalist’ detached home, complete with three bedrooms, is what is desired. The most popular addition (voted for by 46% of respondents) is a garage, and no less than 33% also stated that their ideal home would be in a village setting.

Fortunately the majority of Brits are going green, as 90% chose to include eco-friendly features in their dream home. Solar panels are the top choice, as 59% of respondents want to include them.