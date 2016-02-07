Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Bar-Raising British Home to Choosing a Dining Table

It's Sunday morning, which means ones one thing… no, not the Hollyoaks omnibus! Is that show really still on? But we digress… we were of course referring to the homify Top 5 Projects of the Week, which is our weekly look back at the articles that were most clicked, commented and shared over the last seven days. It's an easy opportunity to catch up on articles you may have missed as we understand you’re busy people so we don’t take it personally.
The first project worth a second look is a beautiful, classically finished British home. We'll also revisit our article where we laid out what we considered to be 10 of the UK's best townhouses, show you the advice we offered up for successfully buying your next dining room table, before finishing things off nicely with another couple of 360 tours. One's in Surrey and the other, despite what the interiors suggest, is not in Bali but the outskirts of London.
Lots of great things to look at so let's make haste and waste not a moment more. Enjoy the projects and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!
Leaving everything in its wake was this multi-faceted home, which is a modern addition that has been finished in a location-sympathetic style.
We think this family home in Putney is the ultimate compromise between modern convenience and traditional aesthetics. The combination is not only visible on the outside though, as the interior has been completed in a surprisingly classic and even traditional way, but with stylish elements of modernity thrown in for good measure.
The result is a spacious house that looks to take advantage of modern open plan living, while also indulging a need for luxury through the use of opulent fabrics and finishes.
Pipped at the post was our look at the best townhouses in the UK, as part of our ever popular Saturday morning Top 10 series.
Whilst compiling our list we were taken aback by the variety of styles and shapes, from traditional to modernist and everything in between! We think the evolution of the townhouse is fascinating and, judging by the amount of discussion this article created, you seemed to agree.
If you missed the original article you can find it, here.
Ooops! The table's too large for the room, isn't it? You didn't measure the space properly before ordering the table online, did you? Well, you certainly wouldn't be the first person to make that mistake, which is why our article on avoiding the common mistakes of buying a dining room table sits at #3 in this week's Top 5.
Gone are the days that eating on your laps is the done thing, so even if you have a very small amount of usable space, we think there will be a dining table to suit you and your household, if you look for it. Just don't rush into making a hasty decision and ensure you keep our advice in mind!
Now that's what we can a great first impression! This fantastic Surrey home, which was the inspired work of Frost Architects, was a big hit on homify this week and it's not difficult to understand why.
We think you know us well enough by now to know that when we see a fabulous open plan living extension, we are very interested! It’s because these fantastic ground floor additions offer such a wealth of possibility and there will be a style that suits every home and budget, meaning that we will keep bringing them to you until you have found the right one for your own property!
When we see amazing homes from around the world, we sometimes wonder if we could make something as exotic and definitive in style work in the UK. Generally speaking, we don’t have the gorgeous weather or same surroundings as the locales that really take our breath away, so we assume it couldn't work, or we did, until we saw this absolutely mind-blowing home!
If you like the idea of living in Bali but have too many things tying you to the UK, then perhaps take some inspiration and consider how you could apply it to your own home.
We’ll return again, same time next week. Hope to see you here!