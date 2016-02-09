The Cosy Family Home (with Style)

Situated amidst a quiet suburban locale, this three bedroom home acts as the perfect abode for a young couple and their children. The bespoke home design features a refined open plan layout that hosts a natural palette of materials and finishes, as well as hosting a smart selection of decorative aspects.
A genuine highlight of the home is the beautiful oak timber flooring provided by the talented team at Tarima de Roble. You will soon love seeing how the grey and silver infused grains of the timber acts as a uniting feature for the entire residence.
The timber flooring, however, is just one of many beautiful things to discover inside this truly elite project…
For a change we begin exploring the residence from the back garden, facing towards the rear façade, and we can already detect hints of the modernity that lies within.
Full-height glass windows and sliding doors frame the ground level, creating an open and transparent face. The small children can feel a constant connection with the garden, which can always be explored should they ever wish.
Offering privacy and shade from the sunshine are rolling exterior blinds on the top level. These blinds can be lowered or raised without hassle thanks to an integrated control panel built into the home.
A healthy working partnership between the interior designers and the homeowners helped create a world-class lifestyle inside. A two-zone living area serves the needs of both formal and casual living, which can be used depending upon the occasion.
A monochrome scheme, consisting of whites and creams, keeps the space fresh and tangibly light. Always important, colour has been introduced to the space via fun artwork and special ornaments.
In modern home creation the staircase is not viewed as a simple connecting passageway in the home but rather something that presents an opportunity to be innovative.
Here we see the same oak flooring from Tarima de Roble utilised for the steps, which helps continue the consistent look of the décor. Notice also how the steps are lit via LED lights to bring a certain atmospheric quality to the space.
Just look at the size of the bed in the master bedroom! That must be at least a King, or maybe even the rare but oh so luxurious Super King size. The precedent began with the bed selection and it is obvious that comfort rules supreme in this bedroom.
It is well known that certain colours can soothe ones emotions and help with our well-being. The right colours in the bedroom can help accommodate a perfect ambience of serenity that will be hugely beneficial for a good night's rest.
We can't fault the palette of creams, light browns, whites and hints of gold chosen in this space.
Luxurious and practical in design, the master bedroom even has this impressive dressing room with plenty of space for clothes and accessories.
There is even a dressing table along with a huge mirror. As can be seen on the right side, the dressing room flows seamlessly into an attached bathroom.
Every item found inside the bathroom has been considered for their quality, with the entire arrangement working together in unison.
The hugely proportioned walk-in shower is no doubt the room's most lavish feature and comes complete with an installed rain shower. The thought of the morning commute will be miles away for those showering here. Instead, they will be feeling as if they're standing underneath a waterfall in a tropical rainforest.
The upstairs lounge is this home's crowning glory. It’s bright, open and has been furnished in a sophisticated fashion that reflects a fun eclectic style. We love how the furniture choices and positioning works beautifully with the pitched structure of the building.
Tucked into a quiet corner of the room is a desk and chair for those wishing to spend some time working or perhaps indulging in some private reading.
