The Cosy Family Home (with Style)

Situated amidst a quiet suburban locale, this three bedroom home acts as the perfect abode for a young couple and their children. The bespoke home design features a refined open plan layout that hosts a natural palette of materials and finishes, as well as hosting a smart selection of decorative aspects.

A genuine highlight of the home is the beautiful oak timber flooring provided by the talented team at Tarima de Roble. You will soon love seeing how the grey and silver infused grains of the timber acts as a uniting feature for the entire residence.

The timber flooring, however, is just one of many beautiful things to discover inside this truly elite project…