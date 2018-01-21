Stunning stone landscaping ideas to be inspired by

Getting your garden right can seem like a Herculean task, especially if you're not a natural landscaper, but there is a great way to tackle the problem, while still embracing a contemporary and stylish aesthetic. Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that an outdoor space that is finished with a host of beautiful stone will not only create a dramatic and enviable finished product, but also allow for easy maintenance as well. We know that you might need a little visual inspiration for designing a perfect stone garden, so how about we show you some of our favourite looks, right now?
You might think that you can't get a decent amount of textural variety when using all stone, but just check out how astonishing this garden is! Smooth white pebbles meet rougher slate chips and then sleek concrete slabs to offer such a lovely changing landscape, as well as bold colour variety!
Why is stone such a great material to use in your garden? Because it's a simple and cost-effective way to embrace a really neat finish, while also adding a healthy dose of personality to the design. Here, we see a striking striped path, flanked by pretty stone chips and we think you'll agree that the orderly aesthetic is fantastic.
Here's a great project that really demonstrates the versatility of stone. While the smooth accents create a modern and stylish look, the rugged elements add some seriously rustic texture as well. We love the idea of handcrafted raised beds that are easy to look after as well.
Zen garden designs have become extremely popular in recent years and you can see why, here. Using natural stone creates such a calming and relaxing outdoor scene and the process of raking the material will naturally help you to feel a whole lot more zen. What a double win!
Would you just look at what a striking scene this front garden creates? The perfectly designed layout really works well with the angular and boxy house style and creates a cohesive façade that is sure to impress anyone that sees it. There's an added bonus here too, as all you's need to maintain is the lawn.
If you like the idea of a natural stone garden but a super neat and sleek aesthetic isn't quite your cup of tea, how about something a little more organic and tactile? This desert-like scape really adds a dash of rough and ready contrast to the contemporary house.
We thought we'd end with some unusual colour, to really get you excited about the prospect of designing a stone-filled garden, so how about this pinky hue? With anthracite grey segments in place to really emphasise the pretty pastel tone and a variety of neat little trees, there is so much to drink in!
