15 brilliant living room feature wall coverings

Creating a striking feature wall in your living room is a fantastic and inspired way to freshen up an otherwise stale interior design scheme and if you're only going to be focussing on one surface, you can afford to go all out and be more daring, right? Ask any creative interior designer and they'll tell you that there are endless possibilities in terms of wall finishes that will demonstrate your naturally good taste, as well as your penchant for unique design nuances. Regardless of whether you're looking to create a super contemporary aesthetic or a more eclectic family home, we've found some terrific wall covering options to show you today, so let's dive in and liven up your living room!