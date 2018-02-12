An amazing loft and garage conversion to admire

It's easy to forget that not everybody wants an integrated garage. In fact, there must be numerous homes that could actually use more internal space and today, we are going to show you one such property that has been dramatically altered to lovely effect! We imagine that the firm of architects commissioned with designing this project was probably more than a little surprised to be removing a useful garage, but they really rose to the challenge and created a far more generous internal layout. We think you're going to be particularly taken with the modern bedroom that has been installed in the loft, so let's take a look! Who knows, you might even be tempted to rip your own garage out after this!
When we first read about this project., we had to admit that we were curious as to how what was once a garage, was transformed to look like a cohesive part of a family home façade, but it was as simple as adding an on-design window! You really can't tell that the extension to the right was ever a single garage, can you?
Well, no wonder the garage was removed! Just look at how sunny and spacious this fantastic extra living room is! We bet that the original lounge has been incorporated into creating a more generous kitchen, but there's certainly no sacrifice of comfort or style here. Adding French doors was a genius touch, as they draw in plenty of light but also help to disguise the fact that this was once a dark garage.
What a great idea! Adding an extra bathroom on the ground floor must have made family life so much easier and while it may not be a massive space, it is perfectly up to the task of negating annoying queues before work!
We really like the aesthetic of these striking dormer loft conversions. Not only do they not try to hide the fact that an extra room has been created, they actually add a whole new nuance of style to a building. We always have a soft spot for Juliet balconies as well!
If this doesn't make you determined to convert your own loft, we don't know what will. Large and so well-lit, this would be the ultimate master bedroom for any parents that would like a haven of peace and quiet. We particularly love the choice of Primrose yellow for the walls, as it adds real charm and romance to what could have been a stark and very 'new' looking room.
If the idea of a little sky-level haven wasn't quite enough of a selling point for you, we think this beautiful en suite will really seal the deal. Just think; no more messy toiletries to clear away before you can luxuriate in a clean shower! Now that's got to be bliss, especially when you can slip straight into bed afterwards!
