​Presenting: The fantastic Hayes refurbishment

We’re off to London for our newest homify 360° gem, and this beauty comes to us from restoration- and-renovation experts The Market Design & Build. The project that they’re sharing with us is known as ‘The Hayes Refurbishment’, a detached house that had definitely seen better days before the makeover started.
To accommodate the changing needs of its owners, who were settled nicely in and weren’t looking to move, the house had to undergo some major changes to pull it into the 21st century.
To modernise the entire house, the exterior façade was fully refurbished using webber rendering to provide a high-quality and durable finish.
And on the inside? Let’s find out…
Downstairs, the large main living room, as well as the second lounge area, was finished off with a fantastic new feature wall and stylish laminate flooring.
This part of the refurbishment also included the redecorating of the downstairs bedroom which meant painting, flooring and a new door.
The house contains two bathrooms, both of which required a modern look and got just that with the installation of a new bathtub, sink and toilet upstairs, whilst the downstairs bathroom saw the addition of a new toilet, sink and shower complete with tray and shower screen.
The upstairs bathroom was also privy to some new tiling, personally selected by the client after a discussion and recommendations from the professionals in charge.
In order to link the two floors, a refurbished staircase was fitted to ensure continuity across the entire home. This staircase leads up to three bedrooms, all of which underwent a modern makeover to tie them in with the rest of the house’s refurbished style.
In addition, the loft was reconfigured by adding in a new steel beam fitted after the removal of the main chimney breast, which also allowed the pros to create a larger storage space for the family.
