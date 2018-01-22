​Presenting: The fantastic Hayes refurbishment

We’re off to London for our newest homify 360° gem, and this beauty comes to us from restoration- and-renovation experts The Market Design & Build. The project that they’re sharing with us is known as ‘The Hayes Refurbishment’, a detached house that had definitely seen better days before the makeover started.

To accommodate the changing needs of its owners, who were settled nicely in and weren’t looking to move, the house had to undergo some major changes to pull it into the 21st century.

To modernise the entire house, the exterior façade was fully refurbished using webber rendering to provide a high-quality and durable finish.

And on the inside? Let’s find out…