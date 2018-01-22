​16 living rooms chock-a-block with style

While each room in the home has its own unique functions, we feel there is none more versatile than the living room. Just think about it: you can use it to entertain guests; lounge around with family while watching TV; enjoy a good book or some music by your lonesome self; get busy with work or a project… the list goes on!

And then the living room becomes even more flexible once it becomes an open-plan layout that shares its space with the kitchen or dining room – so many more opportunities and usages are then added!

Let’s get inspired by these 16 living rooms (some open-plan, some not) and see how they make it work with their colours, patterns, furnishings and décor pieces.