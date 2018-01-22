Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 living rooms chock-a-block with style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
GERMANICO , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
While each room in the home has its own unique functions, we feel there is none more versatile than the living room. Just think about it: you can use it to entertain guests; lounge around with family while watching TV; enjoy a good book or some music by your lonesome self; get busy with work or a project… the list goes on! 

And then the living room becomes even more flexible once it becomes an open-plan layout that shares its space with the kitchen or dining room – so many more opportunities and usages are then added! 

Let’s get inspired by these 16 living rooms (some open-plan, some not) and see how they make it work with their colours, patterns, furnishings and décor pieces.

1

Villa on lake Garda, Andrea Bonini luxury interior & design studio Andrea Bonini luxury interior & design studio Modern living room
2

Casa MC - Relooking, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
3

GERMANICO , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
4

16VT_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento di pregio, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Modern living room Solid Wood White
5

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Rustic style living room
6

VILLA (APRILIA - LT), Studio Guerra Sas Studio Guerra Sas Classic style living room
7

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Country style living room
Main 17th Century Barn Space

8

homify Modern living room
9

BOSQUET, URBAN D&CO URBAN D&CO Modern living room
URBAN D&CO
10

casa open space, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Living roomStools & chairs
11

Ristrutturazione attico in città, AGA Studio AGA Studio Modern living room
12

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern living room
13

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
14

STAGING DI UNA CASA VACANZA, Home Lifting Home Lifting Living roomShelves
15

Moderno chic , Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Living roomAccessories & decoration White
16

STILE TOSCANO, Studio fotografico di David Butali Studio fotografico di David Butali Classic style kitchen
Next up: 10 Victorian-style living rooms to charm you.

15 brilliant living room feature wall coverings
Which of these living rooms inspire you the most?

