​8 kitchen rules never to forget

Sure, designing and decorating a kitchen can be quite the fun project, but let’s not forget that one can also get carried away very easily. And of course, as the heart of the home, your kitchen needs to flaunt a certain look and level of functionality in order for it to be truly successful.
That is why we bring you these 8 golden rules that all kitchen planners swear by, whether they’re picking out countertops, choosing wallpaper samples, or simply switching out lighting fixtures above the sink.
Let’s get started!
It doesn’t matter if you’re using wood or stone for your countertops, it is very important that you seal them properly, using oils, varnishes or rubs. Any natural surface will be porous, which means that bacteria can set in (a major no no for any kitchen), so seal your surfaces and commit to a schedule of re-sealing regularly.
Who wants to stumble around in the dark in a place that has sharp knives and boiling-hot surfaces? Avoid potential danger by flinging open those blinds or curtains and welcoming in a good batch of sunshine.
Every kitchen in the world is at the mercy of certain smells and a lot of steam, which is why proper ventilation is a no-brainer. And while it’s true that not everybody can afford to add a stylish extractor fan, opening your windows isn't the most difficult process in the world, so be sure to do it!
Open shelving might seem like a great idea (and the hottest trend), but we recommend that you go with normal cabinetry (the ones with doors), at the very least for certain parts of your kitchen. Any kitchen has a few items you don’t want to have on display, after all.
Although you may be a huge lover of shiny surfaces, stainless steel can create somewhat of a really cold and impersonal design – the last thing you want for the heart of any home! Sure, come stainless steel appliances can look neat and chic, but try to limit it.
Think one little ceiling light is going to cut it? You need to also add some task- and focused lighting options. Under-cabinet lights are a good idea, as they can add extra illumination to your countertops, but don't forget to consider pendulums, spotlights and even track lighting, to make sure that no corner goes unlit in your space.
Clutter will never be in fashion – just remind yourself of that should you get the need to stock up on lots of knick-knacks. And remember that dust and grime can collect really quickly, so the more pieces you have strewn around your kitchen, the more nooks and crannies there will be for unhygienic elements to hide in!
Whether it's recyclable packaging or food scraps, having your kitchen garbage out on show will always look awful, encourage pests and can make your kitchen a lot less hygienic than it should be. And then we don’t even mention that scent!
