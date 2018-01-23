Your browser is out-of-date.

​Hang some style: Bedroom curtain ideas

Johannes van Graan
Italian modern - Interior design for a residence in the Italian Riviera, NG-STUDIO Interior Design NG-STUDIO Interior Design Modern style bedroom
Intimate, peaceful, relaxation… these are all words we associate with the bedroom, but there’s another word that also comes to mind: private. Yes, and to retain that privacy, certain actions need to be taken, such as closing the door and drawing the blinds/curtains. And it is this last action that we want to focus on today.

Whether you prefer curtains, drapes or blinds for your bedroom, your choice not only needs to complement the rest of the room’s style and décor, but should also provide the space with adequate privacy and darkness. And let’s not forget that our choices are multiplied once we start looking at all the different styles available (modern, rustic, country… ), colours, patterns, textures, etc.

So, for some prime inspiration, let’s take a look at some of the most beautiful bedrooms here on homify, and how they manage to retain their style via their choice in window dressing.

1

ZERO6 GUEST HOUSE (ROMA - PRATI), Studio Guerra Sas
2

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS
3

Gardisette Kollektion 2014, Gardisette
4

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign
5

Aimee- Kollektion 2014, Soleil Bleu- Edition Wellmann GmbH
6

homify Classic style bedroom
7

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare
8

casa Fiori Studio Matteoni
casa Fiori

9

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica
10

homify Mediterranean style bedroom
11

Apartamento decorado Calper, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Apartamento decorado Calper

12

Restrained color palette of bedroom's interior. Villa near Monaco. NG-STUDIO Interior Design
Restrained color palette of bedroom's interior. Villa near Monaco.

13

Appartamento privato pieno di luce, Studio D73
14

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
15

Le Rondini, Home Staging immobile vuoto, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Seeking some more style? We bring you these 25 bedroom beauties to inspire your inner designer.

Which of these drapes/curtains would look smashing in your bedroom?

