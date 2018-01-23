​Hang some style: Bedroom curtain ideas

Intimate, peaceful, relaxation… these are all words we associate with the bedroom, but there’s another word that also comes to mind: private. Yes, and to retain that privacy, certain actions need to be taken, such as closing the door and drawing the blinds/curtains. And it is this last action that we want to focus on today.

Whether you prefer curtains, drapes or blinds for your bedroom, your choice not only needs to complement the rest of the room’s style and décor, but should also provide the space with adequate privacy and darkness. And let’s not forget that our choices are multiplied once we start looking at all the different styles available (modern, rustic, country… ), colours, patterns, textures, etc.

So, for some prime inspiration, let’s take a look at some of the most beautiful bedrooms here on homify, and how they manage to retain their style via their choice in window dressing.