The Home Outshining its Neighbours

This modern villa is replete with sunlight, natural tones and sophisticated accents thanks to Mexico based experts from Arketipo Taller de Arquitectura, who have offered a unique interpretation of interior architecture in this delightfully dramatic and welcoming residence.
Internally, the angular forms and glossy finishes create a play of light and shadow that is a delight to see. We love how the décor reveals how the experts have expressed their youthful desire to pursue an untested path. Overall, the sophisticated setting holds its own against any project we've seen before on homify.
Begin exploring by scrolling down…
The design of the house was inspired by contemporary interpretations of the semi-attached row house. A crisp white has been chosen to highlight the home's symmetrical form, which looks fantastic lit up at night.
Overall, the house fits in unassumingly on the street with passers by being unaware of the luxury within, proving that even the most luxurious of residences can have a humble exterior.
Just sit back and admire the beautiful entrance point of the home. From the striking timber front door to the vibrant red staircase, our eyes have almost too much to appreciate. Everything about the entrance feels so welcoming and looks as if the family who live here have really made it their own.
Always a good choice, a glossy white-on-white scheme has been employed throughout every room to ensure that the sense of openness and light is enhanced. We can see how the space is illuminated both from natural light and a variety of different internal lights.
We move into the main social zone that hosts a dining area and lounge. The interior is all up-to-date with the latest design trends. Look no further than the dining space that features a unique blend of contemporary and classic inspired furnishings, which just ooze timeless elegance.
A lounge area, set up at the back corner, provides the perfect setting for a family to relax and spend quality time together after dinner. The space is kept intimate and cosy thanks to the choice of large couches that are paired with pillows. There's room for the whole family to gather and enjoy a snuggle while watching the television.
Appearing to reference the staircase is the striking red feature wall. If you look closer you can see that the wall isn't painted but is actually a patterned wallpaper.
The diamond shaped floral patterns brings a textural quality to the space in addition to the vibrant colour. The blue shaded space to the right of image is the covered al fresco space that hosts an intimate seating arrangement and barbecue.
The kitchen has been designed for those who wish to socialise as they prepare meals. Along the island bench are a row of stools where morning breakfast with the family can be shared. When friends pop by for a meal they can keep those cooking updated with all the neighbourhood gossip over a bottle of wine.
Our last snapshot within the home is of the master bed where a genuine serene and relaxed setting has been created. Every morning the lucky owners get to wake up in a genuine sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of everyday city life.
Modernity reigns supreme in this bedroom with beautiful pieces and soft textures on display. The thing we love most is how wonderfully the neutral scheme combines with the rich grains of the timber floor.
To explore another beautifully modern home, check out: The Traditional Log Cabin Re-Imagined.