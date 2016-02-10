The Home Outshining its Neighbours

This modern villa is replete with sunlight, natural tones and sophisticated accents thanks to Mexico based experts from Arketipo Taller de Arquitectura, who have offered a unique interpretation of interior architecture in this delightfully dramatic and welcoming residence.

Internally, the angular forms and glossy finishes create a play of light and shadow that is a delight to see. We love how the décor reveals how the experts have expressed their youthful desire to pursue an untested path. Overall, the sophisticated setting holds its own against any project we've seen before on homify.

Begin exploring by scrolling down…