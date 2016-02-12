Making differences work in a couple's flat

When a couple takes the big decision to move in together it’s highly likely that their different tastes will collide. For the cohabitation to work it’s important to create a balanced mix of styles, allowing both to flourish in the home.

In the life of every couple there will be moments when one will seek privacy, either to pursue hobbies or simply escape into their own thoughts. To accommodate this there needs to be a small retreat. In small flat, for example, the balcony would be a great spot. There will also be times of conflict in a relationship which could, in theory, be instigated by having just one bathroom.

In this article we will offer tips on how to design a great flat for a couple.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!