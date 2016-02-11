The Chocolate Box House

There's a newly built modern home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires that has, among other attributes, incredible eclectic styling. Those lucky enough to live here boast access to an outstanding setting featuring all the essentials one would expect from a build of such calibre.

With an engaging and enigmatic exterior, the architects from Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos have introduced a home of pure modernity into an ageing suburban streetscape. Funnily enough, the locals have noted that the home's geometric form and brown render reminds them of a block of chocolate!

We too can see the similarities but we'll let you make up your own mind, so scroll down to see for yourself.