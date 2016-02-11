The Chocolate Box House

There's a newly built modern home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires that has, among other attributes, incredible eclectic styling. Those lucky enough to live here boast access to an outstanding setting featuring all the essentials one would expect from a build of such calibre.
With an engaging and enigmatic exterior, the architects from Carbone Fernandez Arquitectos have introduced a home of pure modernity into an ageing suburban streetscape. Funnily enough, the locals have noted that the home's geometric form and brown render reminds them of a block of chocolate!
We too can see the similarities but we'll let you make up your own mind, so scroll down to see for yourself.
Made of glass, concrete and steel, and finished with a natural brown render, this gorgeous house combines the highest quality materials and finishes as a part of a fascinating modern form. The curb appeal of the residence is outstanding, due in large part to the subtle but impactful landscaping. The trail of three concrete blocks placed within the lawn guides guests naturally to the entrance.
Security for the home was well considered, starting with an interconnected alarm system that was integrated from the front gate and external walls, around the home's perimeter and into the interiors. All this helps ensure the owners and their belongings remain safe all the time.
The entrance has been designed to make an impression on arrival. Just like us, guests will be blown away by the grand front doors that dominate the space. We can also see here that the long and lean concrete slabs have been used again as pathway.
There's not much space out the back to play but fortunately there is more than enough here should the kids get restless and desire some outside fun. The secure gates give the adults peace of mind since there's no chance of escaping should the kids become too adventurous.
The front section of the house, which contains the entrance and foyer, lounge and dining areas feature the contemporary styling we alluded to earlier. An open-plan design connects the various areas as one holistic space. Clear distinctions between the uses of each area has been made by the furniture choice and their placement.
We feel naturally at home thanks to the selection of traditional timber furniture, which remind us of pieces we would find in the homes of our older relatives. Sharing this style is the bulky coffee table, high standing side stand and the grand dining table that pronounces itself as the centre piece of the entire space.
The owners showed no hesitation to introducing bold materials and patterns into the dining space. We can see how the space features a stunning wall of frosted glass panels. The glass not only looks incredible but also allows light and shadow play to filter through from the staircase behind.
Elsewhere, there are many other bold items and decorations to focus upon. Our gaze focuses upon the funky lampshade that hangs above the dining room table which brings something artistic to the space.
When guests arrive the first thing they will see after taking their shoes off is the beautiful staircase. It is a wonderful focal point within the space thanks to its Tetris-like form. Created with a young family in mind, the steps are made from a durable timber blend that are made to survive. Safety is well considered with the black balustrades perfectly functionally to give anyone with unsure feet the support they need.
Despite all its detailing, the staircase has a refreshing sense of simplicity, perhaps due to its subtle and honest shapes or the limited palette of soft colours.
To see inside a home with an amazing staircase that floats up the wall, check out: Two Houses Become One.