​The backyard extension that changed a whole house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
London-based team The Market Design & Build brings us our latest homify 360° discovery – a beautiful reminder just why extensions are so popular. 

This project saw the complete transformation of a house’s rear side when it got treated to a new extension. In turn, the new addition ensured new space and style for the entire home and household! 

Let’s take a look!

New space and new style

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Boasting a beautiful brick-clad façade, the new extension proudly takes up space in the back yard. And thanks to generous glass doors (that conveniently zig-zag out of the way), the interiors are flooded with natural lighting and garden views on a day-to-day basis.

But what transpired on the inside of the extension?

The new heart of the home

homify Kitchen units
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having removed and restructured the existing external wall, the team were able to create a wide extension that really opens up the rear of the home. Within this new room, the heart of the home (aka the kitchen) was created, seamlessly sharing its layout with a modern-styled dining room and living room.

Bathing in light

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The entire extension is beautifully exposed to natural light from all angles, making it feel like a really bright and sizeable living space, thanks to the bi-fold doors and the elegant roof lantern. 

Let’s scope out a few more piccies to really get to grips with this amazing new space.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this extension?

