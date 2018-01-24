​The backyard extension that changed a whole house

London-based team The Market Design & Build brings us our latest homify 360° discovery – a beautiful reminder just why extensions are so popular.
This project saw the complete transformation of a house’s rear side when it got treated to a new extension. In turn, the new addition ensured new space and style for the entire home and household!
Let’s take a look!
Boasting a beautiful brick-clad façade, the new extension proudly takes up space in the back yard. And thanks to generous glass doors (that conveniently zig-zag out of the way), the interiors are flooded with natural lighting and garden views on a day-to-day basis.
But what transpired on the inside of the extension?
Having removed and restructured the existing external wall, the team were able to create a wide extension that really opens up the rear of the home. Within this new room, the heart of the home (aka the kitchen) was created, seamlessly sharing its layout with a modern-styled dining room and living room.
The entire extension is beautifully exposed to natural light from all angles, making it feel like a really bright and sizeable living space, thanks to the bi-fold doors and the elegant roof lantern.
Let’s scope out a few more piccies to really get to grips with this amazing new space.
