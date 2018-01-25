Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 tips to inspire bathroom beauty

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
River Ranch Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style bathroom
The bathroom might not be the most sociable space in the house (you won’t invite a friend over for a cup of tea and show them to the bathroom to have a seat, will you?), but that doesn’t mean we can neglect it in terms of style. So please don’t think that just because that toilet flushes and the ceiling light works that your bathroom is done!

Take a look at these 10 bathroom beauties to inspire you – perhaps you can treat your own bathroom to a little makeover afterwards?

1. Consider vintage, shabby-chic pieces for a welcoming (almost traditional) ambience.

Dorchester suite with fitted bath Heritage Bathrooms Classic style bathroom Dorchester
2. We love the natural look of this bathroom that combines brown wood with soft green hues.

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
3. Speaking of natural, how about a stunning window to bring in some garden views?

Bathroom studioarte Modern bathroom Bathroom
4. Consider warm hues and materials for your bathroom’s lighting fixtures, like these copper cuties.

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
5. Any bathroom with a corner bench like this (that can also help out with storage) is lucky!

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
6. Remember that light travels, and an overall white colour palette can go a long way in lighting up a room.

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
7. These Mediterranean tiles add colour, pattern and character into this bathroom without overdoing it.

Elle, The Baked Tile Company The Baked Tile Company Country style bathroom
8. Nothing like a stone wall to insert some raw character into any room.

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathroom
9. Who said that the classic style was out of fashion? It certainly styles up this bathroom quite successfully.

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style bathroom
10. No floor- or shelf space? Consider a green wall for a touch of freshness in your bathroom.

NPL. Penthouse, Olga Akulova DESIGN Olga Akulova DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
From one room to another, see these 7 living rooms to be inspired by.

​The backyard extension that changed a whole house
Which style tips will you be using in your own bathroom?

