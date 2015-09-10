Pop bedroom designs

Purple can be a bold, royal colour, so why not use it throughout a bedroom to create a posh pop design for a bedroom? Purple is used here in many places. There is a feature wall that is a deep lilac colour, which becomes the centerpiece behind the bed. Then a beautiful, soft fabric is used and draped on the ceiling, and then hanging against a wall as if it is a curtain. This creates a lovely, soft look. Finally the bedding of the room ties it all together. The cover used on the bed is a purple with white polka dots, which matches perfectly with two statement chairs in the sitting area of the room. This purple take over is definitely a room of amazing pop design.