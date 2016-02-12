The Urban Home with a Rural Retreat

If you live in an urban setting, how often do you long to escape the hustle and bustle to get out into the countryside and back to nature? Just imagine how relaxing it would be to pack up your cares and just hotfoot it to a log cabin for a few days. Well, we think that was the motivation behind this terrific extension to a London townhouse!
Finished with lovely farmhouse style dining room furniture and a plethora of natural wood, we think this extension offers the best of every world; tradition from the original house, modernity from the new kitchen and a lovely dose of rural relaxation from the furnishing. Let's take a look at this inner-city haven of tranquillity and space and see if you would be tempted to plan something similar for your home!
While many extensions are designed to be a seamless addition to an existing property, matching in style and form, we are always drawn to those that have not sought to camouflage themselves and instead, have been loud and proud about their newness.
This fantastic design, from Gruff Limited, has absolutely nothing to hide and we love the contrast of the golden wood against the greying brickwork of the original house. Despite being wildly different, the overall impression of the two components is beautiful and we want to see some details!
When you've extended out into your garden, we don't think there is anything nicer than adding bi-fold doors that make it easy for you to open up the whole of the new room and welcome the garden inside. In fact, maintaining a close connection to the outside world makes for a far more healthy and adjusted lifestyle too, so this has multiple benefits other than just looking great!
We are loving the perfect finish of the cladding here, sitting adjacent to chunky a metal framework and asserting that this is a modern addition. We cannot wait to get inside after this tantalising glimpse!
When it comes to rear extensions, we are always interested to see how they have been integrated with the side of the house, not just the back and we think this is an absolutely lovely way to join the two factions together, while showcasing the stunning material choices of the new portion.
Having kept the side free of windows, for privacy, it's a stroke of genius to include a house-facing window here, as a sneak peek of the room is enjoyed, while drawing in some more natural light. We really like all the chunky proportions, with the inset pane lending itself to a large windowsill that perfectly complements the framework.
We couldn't wait any longer to get inside this super extension and would you just look at how beautiful and simple it is? What an absolute delight that won't detract from the original parts of the house! A haven of white and wood, we are already forgetting that this is a home found in a busy city.
Leading on from a lovely kitchen, we love this dining room space, which enjoys vast amounts of room, light, views and comfort. We don't know what it is, but all that wood is really making us feel as though we are getting back to nature!
With a clear directive to not waste all the newly created space on a plethora of unnecessary furniture, it's great to see multifunctional items being put to good use! This custom bench/storage unit is just fantastic and is really grabbing our attention.
The perfect place to relax before dinner, or sit to put shoes on before a stroll in the garden, this bench, with added cupboard space underneath, is fantastic and helps to reinforce the natural vibe in the room. The wood is so beautiful that all it needs is a few cushions and it is perfect!
While the exterior of the house may have willingly accepted the extension, we always like to look at how the transition from old to new looks on the inside and we are totally unsurprised that in this example, it is wonderfully natural.
White and wood obviously permeate the entire house, making the new addition a seamless and happy extension. We love how the sunlight that is pouring in seems to create a welcoming aura too! What a stunning build.
