The Urban Home with a Rural Retreat

If you live in an urban setting, how often do you long to escape the hustle and bustle to get out into the countryside and back to nature? Just imagine how relaxing it would be to pack up your cares and just hotfoot it to a log cabin for a few days. Well, we think that was the motivation behind this terrific extension to a London townhouse!

Finished with lovely farmhouse style dining room furniture and a plethora of natural wood, we think this extension offers the best of every world; tradition from the original house, modernity from the new kitchen and a lovely dose of rural relaxation from the furnishing. Let's take a look at this inner-city haven of tranquillity and space and see if you would be tempted to plan something similar for your home!