Home decorating when money is tight

When you've decided to take a stab at some interior design, but you have a strict budget to adhere to, it can be easy to feel a little discouraged or frustrated, but there's no need to. While we would all love a princely bank account, you can still make a dramatic change to your home with something far more modest, you just have to get a little more creative!
Take a look at our ideas for budget decorating that still makes a big impact. You never know, you might be able to revamp your home this weekend and for a fraction of the cost that you expected!
If you have chosen a room to revamp, before you get started, really think about what you need and what you can do without. Anything you no longer need, try to sell on, as this will give your budget a healthy top-up as well as opening up the space for you to let your creativity run wild!
We love this room, from Cadore, as it has made easy work of identifying the need for a dining table and a sofa and happily combined the two in one space. Budget decorating is always popular for multifunctional rooms, as you can create dual functionality for half the price!
Budget decorating is a fantastic endeavour that can not only save you money, but also help to create a totally unique space, if you know how to do it right. One of the best tips we have for you is to start going to flea markets, car-boot sales and even antiques fairs, as you could pick up some amazing, one of a kind items that will transform your home for just a few pounds!
Never be afraid to haggle when you have found something you like and go in with a much lower offer, as you never know when you will luck out and get something amazing for just a couple of pounds!
If you want to freshen up your home but have next to no money to do it with, we think that accessorising things you already have will be a great option for you! Don't think of it as not being a dramatic enough change, as you'll be surprised what a few new accent colours and materials can do!
Take a look at this charming living room and imagine it without the brightly coloured cushions or fresh flowers. It's a very different space isn't it? Now think about how little cushions and flowers cost, in the grand scheme of things. That's budget decorating at its best!
If you have a little creative streak in you that you'd like to unleash a bit more, why not take the time to look at what is out there and then think about how you can put your own spin on it to make something fantastic for your home at a fraction of the cost? Budget decorating can be very creative!
DIY furniture, upcycling and shabby chic styles are all enjoying a huge amount of popularity right now, as they offer the opportunity to create an amazing home for significantly less than the designer price tags so many furniture items display! Even old pallets can be beautiful!
If you take a look around your room and identify a few items you'd like to add, but you don't have the budget for them all, why not start thinking about multifunctional furniture? It can be stylish, space-saving and best of all, the perfect way to embrace some budget decorating!
We think this shelving unit, with integral desk, is utterly fantastic and so adaptable. When you don't need to work here, the desk portion can be folded away, while the shelving remains functional all the time. As an added bonus, it even looks gorgeous! Aesthetically pleasing, a decent work station and fully functioning shelving; this is a 3 for the price of 1 bargain!
Budget decorating can tap into some fantastic creativity and if you don't want to spend a lot of money, you should try to think of things can be easily adapted for when you get bored of them in the future. After all, why keep undertaking small projects, when this will accumulate to the cost of a large, expensive one?
Chalkboard paint is a cheap, freely available product that can add fun, personality and life to any room, especially when all household members join in with some coloured chalk to leave each other messages! You see, changing up your house doesn't have to cost a fortune!
