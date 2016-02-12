Home decorating when money is tight

When you've decided to take a stab at some interior design, but you have a strict budget to adhere to, it can be easy to feel a little discouraged or frustrated, but there's no need to. While we would all love a princely bank account, you can still make a dramatic change to your home with something far more modest, you just have to get a little more creative!

Take a look at our ideas for budget decorating that still makes a big impact. You never know, you might be able to revamp your home this weekend and for a fraction of the cost that you expected!