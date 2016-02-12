The best materials for your bathroom

There is a sad school of thought that bathrooms don't need or deserve as much consideration as other rooms in the house, but as a space that you will definitely be visiting at least once a day, why not take the time to make it something really special? With that in mind, the materials that you opt for can be vital!

With a lot of moisture in a bathroom, you need to pick and choose your materials carefully, with longevity, functionality and aesthetics all taken into account. We've chosen our favourite bathroom materials to show you today, so have a look and see what you might like to include in your next bathroom interior design project!