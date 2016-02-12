The best materials for your bathroom

There is a sad school of thought that bathrooms don't need or deserve as much consideration as other rooms in the house, but as a space that you will definitely be visiting at least once a day, why not take the time to make it something really special? With that in mind, the materials that you opt for can be vital!
With a lot of moisture in a bathroom, you need to pick and choose your materials carefully, with longevity, functionality and aesthetics all taken into account. We've chosen our favourite bathroom materials to show you today, so have a look and see what you might like to include in your next bathroom interior design project!
Don't be fooled into believing that you can't have real wood in your bathroom just because there will naturally be a lot of moisture and water in there! When expertly laid and treated, it is a wonderfully natural choice for even the wettest room in the house!
We are in love with this space from Luigia Pace, which has used wood in every conceivable way! From a rustic ceiling through to a beautiful floor and a contemporary vanity unit, we think this is the perfect room for demonstrating the versatility of wood, which is one of the best bathroom materials in our book!
For something a little more dramatic, masculine and hearty, how about adding some granite to your bathroom materials? It couldn't be easier either, especially when you opt to install something small that will make a huge impact, style wise!
We love the beautiful dark grey granite sink that has been installed in this sleek, modern and enormously elegant room and it has been wonderfully complemented by the dark shower cubicle. If square sinks aren't your thing, we've seen some gorgeous custom ones, in a variety of shapes!
When it comes to selecting the best bathroom materials for your home, don't overlook tiles just because they are somewhat traditional! With a longstanding legacy for being a favourite bathroom addition, they now come in a wide variety of styles, colours and finishes, making them as contemporary or old fashioned as you want!
Easy to wipe clean and a fast way to inject some colour into your home, we think tiles are perfect for any family bathroom. If you like the idea of patterned tiles but don't want to commit, you could even opt for plain tiles and add some decals! Easy!
When luxury, opulence and making a big impression are the order of the day, why not start considering some of the more exclusive bathroom materials out there? Be aware that these can come with a much heftier price tag, but the visual impact is certainly worth it, in the case of marble especially!
You might not be in the market for floor to ceiling marble, but you can't deny that it looks absolutely spectacular! With a plain white suite, this room looks timeless and would be just as at home in a period house as an ultra contemporary one.
Enjoying huge popularity right now, polished concrete is absolutely ideal for consideration next to other bathroom materials. It adds a level of industrial sophistication that few other materials can and thanks to the relative cheapness of the components, it can make for a very reasonably priced project.
Smooth, sleek and effortlessly modern, polished concrete can be a wonderful total room material, suitable for floors, ceilings, walls and everything in between. We think it looks especially good as a bath surround, as shown here, but we might add a few candles!
Don't just think about bathroom materials in terms of what you are going to put on the floor and walls; you need to be giving some thought to your accessories too! After all, what's the harm in injecting a little luxury into your day-to-day ablutions?
We think luxe cotton floor mats and fluffy towels are the perfect finishing touch for any beautiful bathroom. Concrete and tiles are one thing, but wonderfully soft fabrics are the icing on the cake!
