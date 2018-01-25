Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Which bedroom design suits your personality?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Лофт в Акбердино, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Each person is unique, with his own thoughts, wishes and dreams. This, obviously, means that each person has his/her own personality and personal style, and that needs to shine though when it comes to their private space – and what could be more private than the bedroom?

So, if you’re unsure which style you need to choose for your bedroom (and you don’t feel like listening to your star sign), then let’s take a look at what your personality tells you…

1. Eclectic: For the one who’s always up for trying new challenges, for the eclectic design is dynamic, versatile and not afraid to take chances.

Квартира в Стамбуле, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARION STUDIO

MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

2. Rustic: Perfect for anyone who seeks a warm, comfy and homey environment, as those rustic surfaces and earthy colours immediately welcome you in.

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style bedroom
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

3. Minimalist: You are a realist in everything you do and always focus on the facts, which is why the ‘less is more’ look is perfect for you.

Summer residence - Interior design for the apartments on Cote d'Azur, NG-STUDIO Interior Design NG-STUDIO Interior Design Modern style bedroom
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

Summer residence—Interior design for the apartments on Cote d'Azur

NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design
NG-STUDIO Interior Design

4. Super glamorous: You value comfort and glamour above everything else, which is why tufted headboards, heavy drapes and a royal design is perfect for your bedroom.

STYLISH BEDROOM, Tiziana Canzian Tiziana Canzian BedroomBeds & headboards
Tiziana Canzian

Tiziana Canzian
Tiziana Canzian
Tiziana Canzian

5. Classic: You enjoy life’s simple pleasures, yet don’t get caught up in it. Pick the classic design, as it never goes out of style and combines simplicity with beauty.

Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom bedroom,cushions,bedding,lamps,carpet,curtain,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

6. Aesthetics that pop: You are energetic and that needs to shine through in your popping colours, bright artwork and eye-catching lighting designs.

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style bedroom
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colonial: You value the charms of yesteryear and a vintage touch, and that’s why delicate fabrics, raw tones and a four-poster bed is just what you need.

MASSERIA - OSTUNI, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Mediterranean style bedroom
STUDIOTALENT srl

STUDIOTALENT srl
STUDIOTALENT srl
STUDIOTALENT srl

8. Modern: Simple lines, clean spaces and a commitment to functionality speak of your assertive personality. You know what you want, so go get it!

St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio Modern style bedroom
TG Studio

St. Pancras Penthouse

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

9. Romantic: You are focused on intimacy and that’s why your bedroom becomes a dreamy environment with soft colours, flowing fabrics and delicate touches.

Лофт в Акбердино, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Industrial style bedroom
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

10. Bohemian chic: You break away from social norms and don’t care what others think. Be free to experiment and mix different textures and patterns!

Nel blu dipinto di blu, Design for Love Design for Love BedroomAccessories & decoration
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

Then again, it could be quite interesting to see what the stars say… Let’s go about Matching your bedroom to your Zodiac sign.

A rustic home with a modern twist
Which bedroom design is perfect for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks