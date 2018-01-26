​One terrific Twickenham makeover

What do you do when your terraced family home requires an upgrade, as well as a firm increase in habitable space while still retaining its splendid Victorian interior? Well, these clients contacted expert restoration-and-renovation team The Market Design & Build in London to help them out.
A full refurbishment, loft conversion and rear extension later, these were the stylish results…
As we can see, the back side of the house sports quite the modern extension, with generous glass bi-fold doors ensuring prime patio/garden views for the new interiors, as well as an ocean of natural light flooding indoors on a daily basis.
With an exposed brick wall as a feature in the kitchen, an entire new kitchen was installed with an extraordinary patterned backsplash for charm and character.
Three large velux windows were installed on the side of the extension (one of them being electric) to allow a lighted and airy atmosphere in a row of terraced homes where light can be scarce.
Oh, and did we mention that the entire kitchen area has wet underfloor heating?
The second floor saw a standard shower area being converted into something unique with the tiling work. All the bathrooms also have underfloor heating.
On the first floor, a modern yet contemporary bathroom was installed with large mirrors and side wall lights, a bathtub and unique tiling all around. Sliding pocket doors were installed for a unique touch for the 1st and 2nd floor bathroom and downstairs WC.
Let’s scope out a few more pics that speak of this oh-so fantastic makeover!
