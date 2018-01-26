Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​One terrific Twickenham makeover

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

What do you do when your terraced family home requires an upgrade, as well as a firm increase in habitable space while still retaining its splendid Victorian interior? Well, these clients contacted expert restoration-and-renovation team The Market Design & Build in London to help them out.

A full refurbishment, loft conversion and rear extension later, these were the stylish results…

The rear extension

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

As we can see, the back side of the house sports quite the modern extension, with generous glass bi-fold doors ensuring prime patio/garden views for the new interiors, as well as an ocean of natural light flooding indoors on a daily basis.

The new heart of the home

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

With an exposed brick wall as a feature in the kitchen, an entire new kitchen was installed with an extraordinary patterned backsplash for charm and character. 

Three large velux windows were installed on the side of the extension (one of them being electric) to allow a lighted and airy atmosphere in a row of terraced homes where light can be scarce. 

Oh, and did we mention that the entire kitchen area has wet underfloor heating?

The bathroom with a fab new look

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern bathroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

The second floor saw a standard shower area being converted into something unique with the tiling work. All the bathrooms also have underfloor heating. 

On the first floor, a modern yet contemporary bathroom was installed with large mirrors and side wall lights, a bathtub and unique tiling all around. Sliding pocket doors were installed for a unique touch for the 1st and 2nd floor bathroom and downstairs WC. 

Let’s scope out a few more pics that speak of this oh-so fantastic makeover!

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern bathroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern bathroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern style bedroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern living room
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
The Market Design &amp; Build

Twickenham Extension, Loft Conversion & Refurb

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Let’s take a look at The gorgeous kitchen design of Downley House.

​Which bedroom design suits your personality?
We’re curious to know what you think of this house’s new look!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks