Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​7 mistakes to avoid when decorating your entrance

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture
Loading admin actions …

Any home’s entrance is a special space, as it (along with your front garden and exterior façade) is one of the main elements that help to portray a first impression of your home. So, it just makes sense that you need to be quite careful when it comes to hanging up artwork, adding lighting fixtures, and choosing a colour scheme for your entrance/hallway, right?

With that in mind, let’s take into account 7 of the most common decorating errors encountered by nearly all homeowners…

1. Low illumination – ensure that you invest in proper lighting for a bright and cheery welcoming space.

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture

Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture

2. Too dark colours – rather opt for soft, neutral tones to help make your entryway more spacious and inviting.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Large furniture pieces – entryways are generally small, so don’t clutter it with chunky pieces that take up valuable legroom.

Reforma en Donostia / San Sebastián, Apal Estudio Apal Estudio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Apal Estudio

Apal Estudio
Apal Estudio
Apal Estudio

4. Poor furniture layout – ensure your entryway has adequate legroom for movement and that all furniture are functional pieces in their correct places.

32평 초원대림아파트 리모델링 , 디자인브리드 디자인브리드
디자인브리드

디자인브리드
디자인브리드
디자인브리드

5. An ugly door – it will just drag down the rest of your entryway’s style.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A lack of furniture – if your entryway looks like you’ve been robbed, you’d better add in some more pieces!

Apartamento em Massamá, Espaços Renovados Espaços Renovados Modern dining room
Espaços Renovados

Espaços Renovados
Espaços Renovados
Espaços Renovados

7. No fresh plants – is there any better way to introduce a touch of natural freshness into your home’s first indoor space?

Piso próximo a los Reales Alcázares de Sevilla reformado parcialmente para adaptación a apartamento turístico, SH Interiorismo SH Interiorismo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SH Interiorismo

SH Interiorismo
SH Interiorismo
SH Interiorismo

Next up: Common bedroom design mistakes to be avoided!

10 tricks for cutting your ironing time in half
Which of these 7 errors are you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks