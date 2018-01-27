Your browser is out-of-date.

​7 Cheap and Inspiring Bedside Table Ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bedroom
When it comes to furniture pieces, there are ones that are essential, and others that aren’t that important, yet are also used as decorative pieces. Bedside tables most definitely belong in the latter category. Although they’re not a must-have item, they play a huge role in enhancing the bedroom’s aesthetic qualities. 

Just think how practical they are in terms of keeping your book(s), bedside lamp, cellular phone, etc. in one spot. And let’s not forget that they are available in a multitude of different designs and styles, as well as sizes and colours, severely enhancing our options when it comes to styling up our bedrooms.

Let’s take a look at 7 economical and stylish ideas for the perfect bedside table in your bedroom.

1. No space for a bedside table? A floating shelf and wall sconces can fix that problem!

Diseño interior de vivienda, Sube Interiorismo Sube Interiorismo
2. This cute little credenza also beautifully fulfils the part of a practical bedside table.

Let's Surf Pixers
3. This rustic-style basket might not present storage space, but it does have a flat area for that bedside lamp.

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios
4. These old wooden crates introduce quite the rustic, vintage-looking touch into this stunning bedroom.

Folk Pixers
5. Three-legged stools that can double up as chairs when needed? Why not?

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects
6. Floating shelves are terrific in terms of saving floor space.

The New Quintessential, Taipei Base Design Center Taipei Base Design Center
7. These cardboard box designs are definitely a unique option, and they work beautifully in this instance.

Birds Pixers
You’d better not miss these 25 bedroom beauties to inspire your inner designer.

​7 mistakes to avoid when decorating your entrance
Any other tricks you can think of when it comes to low-cost bedside tables?

