9 small bathrooms with incredible features to copy

When you have a small space to play with, don't think of it as a problem; it's a challenge that will heighten your creativity! Small bathrooms can be such a joy, if you choose to include piquant detailing that draws attention away from modest dimensions and focuses on upmarket nuances instead. Any talented bathroom designer will tell you that there are countless fabulous ideas to explore, regardless of whether you want to capture a modern or even Scandinavian bathroom aesthetic and today, we're going to show you some of our favourite design touches.
Let's start small, with a fantastic little design feature that will add instant oomph to a tiny bathroom. By including a row of dramatic border tiles halfway up the wall, all eyes will be on the luxurious inclusions as appose to how modest the space actually is. Mirrored ceramics or mother of pearl varieties would be particularly effective.
A small space doesn't have to be decorated in gleaming white, despite what you might think. Here, you can see that beautiful earthy brown tones have created a warm, enclosed and stylish bathroom that would help to wash away the stresses and trials of even the longest day at work!
When you want to give a little bathroom a big dose of character, romantic nuances will work fantastically. The key is add a touch of glamour to functional pieces, such as mirrors and vanity units. Decorative frames are a particularly great idea, as they won't drown out valuable space but will create a striking focal point on the wall.
Chic, modern and so chilled out, coffee and cream tones are often used in stylish living rooms, but how about drawing them into a small bathroom? By using the lighter hue on your biggest walls, you can trick the eye into seeing a bigger space than is actually there, while also adding depth to more private areas, such as the bath!
Plants have a natural ability to not only add life and vibrancy to any room, they also purify the air and create the illusion of more space. Be sure to choose moisture-loving varieties and add some pretty gravel too, for that perfect home spa aesthetic and feeling.
Black kitchens are set to be big news this year but how about daring to be different in your bathroom as well? We know that it's a little scary to commit to the darkest of all colours in a small bathroom, but if you choose gloss black details, the light will bounce around and create a surprisingly fresh vibe.
A feature wall, in a small bathroom? You bet it can look utterly incredible! By highlighting one part of the room, you draw the eye to your bolder design touches and can make a really striking feature of your favourite element, such as an ergonomic bathtub, flanked by a rugged stone wall. Don't you think it looks incredible here?
Have you considered decorating your small bathroom with white and wood? You know that you should! Treading the line between minimal and fresh as well as warm and welcoming, the Scandinavian aesthetic is fast becoming a classic that is a wonderful for small and large bathroom spaces alike.
Finally, if you have a contemporary home, you should absolutely consider a more urban aesthetic for your small bathroom. The clean and unfussy finishes will really help to create a sense of spaciousness, while also being cohesive with your wider home design. We think you'll love the look of this smooth slate tiling!
For more small bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Small bathroom renovation ideas.