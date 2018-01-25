A rustic home with a modern twist

We are always impressed by homes that manage to combine contrasting styles of design into a cohesive and complementary aesthetic and it's no joke to state that one of our favourite combinations is rustic and contemporary! The house that we are going to show you today is a genuinely incredible demonstration of what can happen when inspired architects and interior designers work together to offer up a dream family home in a gorgeous setting. You're going to love the façade of this seemingly traditional building, but then, you'll fall head-over-heels for the incredibly modern living room and adjoining spaces. Let's take a look and see if the interior design inspiration you've been waiting for can be found inside!
Take a look at this beautiful house and you'll have to agree that it's the perfect embodiment of all things rustic and pared back. Organic render and aged timber really complete the look beautifully and in a rural setting, this house looks so well situated.
This house isn't exactly enormous, which is why the outdoor areas have been put to such inspired use. The al fresco dining room here is a vision and with all-weather protection offered by a rustic pergola really adds to the gorgeous façade aesthetic.
Moving further into the garden, you can really appreciate the rural setting that this home enjoys. In fact, thanks to the palette of neutral tones and natural finishes, it's entirely possible to blink and miss the house altogether. The real shock here is that it looks this way on the outside, but the inside? That's a whole other story!
Just LOOK at this interior! Ok, so there are still decidedly rustic motifs in place, such as aged roof beams and parquet flooring, but when you add in sleek white walls, a punch blue accent colour and a minimal decorating style, you have a shockingly modern look!
Talk about old and new coming together wonderfully well! A traditional style of cabinet has blended so well with with the rustic roof beams and floor, not to mention the new yet designed to look retro cooker! The colour scheme is a particular triumph, as there's such consistent harmony with the living room.
You never know when guests are going to just show up, which is why this lovely little daybed is such a great installation. Given that this house is a little on the small side, transforming furniture was the perfect choice and maintains the fantastic balance of contemporary and old fashioned styling. It just looks so natural.
There's that accent colour again! By adding some azure blue touches to this master bedroom, the all-white and modern interior design scheme has been drawn through into every space and we particularly love the built-in wardrobe space that looks both modern and traditional! Look how much storage it offers!
We bet you were expecting the bathrooms to be a cacophony of white and nothing else, right? We know we were, but instead, they are patterned extravaganzas! Still terrifically muted, there is a real sense of contemporary fun at play here and the other bathroom matches perfectly!
Gorgeous, right? The larger hexagonal tiles here are beautiful and really build on the smaller suite theme. Can you believe how multi-faceted this home is? So rustic on the outside yet modern inside, it really will appeal to everyone!
