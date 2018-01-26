10 tricks for cutting your ironing time in half

Let's say that you've tried all the tricks in the world but you still hate ironing and simply can't get good at it, maybe you need to admit defeat and invest in a little help! If you designate a portion of your weekly household budget to a cleaner that can come in and iron everything for you, it might actually be an investment that frees up some valuable extra time and helps you to take on less stress.

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.